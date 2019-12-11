Thank you to Kansas Highway patrolman

Recently, my daughter picked me up at the hospital after I had been released. This was late in the afternoon and we needed to go pick up a prescription. On the way, the car had a tire blowout.

We were on I-70 west, right at the Wanamaker exit. She pulled over to the shoulder, but the cars and trucks were going by quite fast. As it was dark by this time, it was a very scary situation, until Patrolman Chris Galvan, of the KHP, came by. He parked behind us with all the lights and flashers on. What a relief this was.

We had called AAA and when the truck got there, Patrolman Galvan helped the driver change the tire (in the dark with the traffic whooshing by) very quickly and safely sent us on our way.

We can't thank the patrolman enough for his help and courtesy. We would also like to thank the tow truck driver from Darrell's Service, Andrew Miller. Because of their diligence and hard work, they turned a terrifying situation into one with a good ending.

Jim Lagerberg and Cathy Kready Smith, Topeka