I’ve said it before, but I must say it again. This Trump mess didn’t start with Trump. It started with the “Tea Party” taking over the Senate.

Too many people in this country thought it didn’t matter who ran Congress. They paid no attention to anything but the presidential election and not enough to that.

Voting is an obligation and a responsibility. And you must pay attention to a candidate’s record, not just what he or she says to get elected. And to those of you who think the “R” by Republicans’ names stands for “Right,” you should know by know it does not.

It is also the media’s responsibility to give us the candidates’ records to help us decide. Not just what the candidates have to say. And we must not wait for November to clean out the White House.

M.J. Cline, Topeka