The last two weeks in Topeka have had a lot of drama and turmoil. The rolling coronavirus has resulted in closed schools, upset parents, fearful seniors and a damaged economy.

My topics for this column kept changing as well. My original focus was on, what I saw to be, Topeka political foolishness.

Exhibit A was to be Rep. Don Hineman (R-Dighton), who looks to single-handily have killed both Medicaid Expansion and the Value Them Both Amendment. For a guy who is vocally for Medicaid Expansion and supposedly pro-life that is quite a feat.

The overwhelming majority of the House and Senate favored the amendment but Hineman and a few naysayers stopped the measure cold early in the session. The supposed reason was a desire for a November rather than August ballot. In the Capitol however, it was widely seen as a desire to curry favor with Gov. Kelly or to boost Hineman’s hopes of becoming Majority leader again (which at this point think of “snowball” and “hell”).

The actual effect of his move was to flip the debate on expansion to one about taxpayer/Medicaid funded abortion. A position that is political suicide in red-state Kansas.

In Hineman’s own district, Medicaid expansion on it’s own, is not popular. His eight-county district in western Kansas is small town and conservative. In Nebraska’s 2018 popular vote on expansion, 98% of the counties that demographically resemble Hineman’s district voted no.

It is no surprise that Hineman has already drawn one GOP primary challenger with more waiting in the wings. Don’t be shocked if Hineman exits, stage left, for a cushy position in the Kelly administration.

My exhibit B was to have been Rep. Tim Hodge (D-Newton). Like Hineman, Hodge supports Medicaid Expansion and was considered a possible yes vote on Value Them Both, but then voted no.

In March, the pressure ramped up on Hodge when Kansans for Life sent a mailer to his district stating “Tim Hodge is supporting taxpayer-funded abortions.” I have examined the entire mailer, and it is truthful.

Hodge exploded a week later on the House floor, going on a rant about the mailer. He then offered a phony amendment, on a totally unrelated bill, that would “ban” the state of Kansas from paying for abortions.

How phony was it? So phony that every single representative who voted against the actual ban on state abortion funding in 2013, voted yes for Hodges amendment. The House wasn’t fooled and voted it down.

My real focus is exhibit C, the state budget (SB66) that passed the House 99-16 on Thursday. The state general fund budget that was $7.0 billion in 2019, became $7.8 billion in FY2020, and will grow to $8.02 billion in FY2021.

There is no way tax revenue is going to be that rosy. In FY2002, after the 9/11 attacks, Kansas income tax revenue dropped 12%, and another 3% in 2003. Total tax revenue went down 5.5% in a year. In FY2009 after the stock market crashed Kansas income taxes tanked 12.3% and then dropped another 9.8% in 2010. It was a billion dollar hit to state finances.

God bless Rep. Henry Helgerson (D-Wichita) who pays attention to the numbers and is like the proverbial watchman on the wall. Tough times are coming. Sure the state has a large cash reserve (just over $1 billion), but we can burn through that surprisingly quick.

On the Senate side, Sen. Dennis Pyle (R-Atchison) moved to freeze the budget but it failed.

The final Senate vote was 28-12 on the budget. In the House only 15 Republicans, and Helgerson, could muster up the courage to vote no.

The final vote on the budget will be in May with the omnibus bill. The new consensus revenue estimate will be public in late April. I hate to say it, but I expect those numbers will be brutal. The era of annual 3-6% revenue gains is over.

Even a single year drop in tax revenue, followed by a year of possibly no growth will make life tough in Topeka.

The talk about “flattening the curve” won’t just be about coronavirus anymore.

I hope my fellow legislators are up to the challenge. Families and businesses are tightening their belts in this new environment. I trust the state government and agencies can do so as well.

Rep. Paul Waggoner represents District 104 in the Kansas House.