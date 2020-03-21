Somewhere on my lengthy list of unanswered questions is the query that asks “Just how far will we go to protect ourselves from ourselves?” Don’t get me wrong, there are some very necessary warnings out there, but for every good and reasonable warning are a dozen other absolutely wacky warnings that leave us shaking our head.

The thing to remember about wacky warnings is that they got there because someone, somewhere actually did what the warnings tell you not to do. So, someone somewhere tried eating that deodorant stick before the warning “Do Not Ingest” was put there, and so on and so forth. I’m convinced the need for most wacky warnings come about as dares, and are preceded by those three infamous little words, “hold my beer.”

The outdoor industry is not immune to wacky warnings and offers plenty of products that bear them. The owner’s manual for a new gun I bought says “Appropriate use for this firearm means using your firearm for legal purposes.” So evidently criminals using guns to commit crimes haven’t read the owner’s manual first?

“Always keep fingers and other body parts away from the muzzle” is another firearm warning. I already know there’s a hole in the end of the barrel where that thing comes out, oh now what’s it called…oh ya, the bullet, so I shouldn’t have to feel around there with my finger to find it, and I can’t imagine what other body parts the warning means.

I found “Not for human consumption” on all fish bait, whether artificial made from who-knows-what, or catfish stink bait made from blood, liver and other organic stuff. Now I may have had this fishin’ thing wrong all along.

On one brand of catfish stink bait, I found the warning “Beware, dogs love this stuff.” Not sure I’d have put that on the jar if my goal was to sell that bait to fishermen to actually catch fish. And I’m not sure why I should “Beware” that my dog might love it. Should I “Beware” because all my expensive bait might disappear, and show up later that night as chunks all over the couch that now smell worse than the bait, or because the dog could grow fins and swim away down the river?

On canisters of black powder used for muzzle loading guns I found this odd warning “Caution, do not eat, drink or smoke around this product.” Now a warning against smoking anywhere near gun powder is one of those things that should never have to be said, but why not eat or drink around black powder? I have to remind myself again that these warnings usually come about because of some actual event.

Perhaps the product I was most surprised to find warnings on were the little hand, foot and toe warmers that you stick inside your gloves or boots. The warning read “Caution, for external use only. Do not allow contents to contact eyes or mouth.” OK, I’ll take the high road here with the “external use only” warning and tell you how shocked I am that I can’t eat hand warmers! Yes there have been a few times while sitting in a deer blind when I’ve neglected to pack a snack and wished I had just a little something to nibble on, but I can honestly say I’ve never considered chomping on my hand or foot warmers. As for the rest of the warning, I can’t remember the last time my mouth or eyes got cold and I considered putting a hand or foot warmer on them.

Warnings; you gotta’ love em.’ Continue to Explore Kansas Outdoors.

Steve can be contacted by email at stevenrgilliland@gmail.com.