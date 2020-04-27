You’ve done it. I’ve done it. Everyone has had one of those cringe-inducing moments when we have spoken without thoroughly considering the impact our words. When the mistake is realized, we usually apologize or laugh at our momentary lapse of good judgment.

The difference being few of us have our every word recorded, televised and dissected for hours on end following a slip of the tongue or confusion over the information we were passing along. Of even more importance, our every word doesn’t carry the weight of that conferred on a world leader.

In my opinion it’s obvious when any president is speaking from a script/teleprompter. Contributions by speechwriters are carefully worded; ideas thoughtfully crafted and language, phrasing seem written with an eye to future historical citations.

With all due respect, that difference is never more obvious than when President Trump strays from prepared texts, in the free-wheeling, stream of consciousness that typify his extemporaneous remarks. That has become part of the appeal to his most ardent fans. No flowery rhetoric. No elitist oratory. No concessions to “political correctness”. Just shoot-from-the-hip, straight talk frequently laced with the kind of profane observations usually reserved for locker rooms, a neighborhood bar or the privacy of one’s home.

In the context of boisterous rallies or when “ambushed” by an often combative, barrage of reporter’s rapid-fire interrogation on route to a waiting car or helicopter, those comments don’t carry the weighty import of a formal, fact finding briefing from a White House podium, surrounded by prepared charts, graphs and statements from experts.

I am certainly not a great supporter nor fan of the current occupant of the White House but rather than depend on the filter of either “main-stream” or “alt-right” media reporting, many of hundreds of opinion pieces or a torrent of social media comments, I try to base opinions on first-hand observation when possible.

For that reason, I chose to watch the entirety of the televised “briefings” that began after the shutdown of the president’s public appearances in consideration for his well-being. So it was, I observed not only those now infamous comments regarding disinfectants and UV light exposure that have caused a furor in the past few days, but also in the context of and including the preceding statements of the others participating in the briefing.

No, it obviously wasn’t sarcasm. No, it wasn’t a dictate to the public. Just a spontaneous albeit, ill-advised musing as to possible implications of new test findings.

The objection I have is to the follow-up “denial” that actually does put the president in a bad light. There is no sin in owning up to a momentary lapse in judgment. There is no harm in admitting to a bad decision. If acknowledged, there can be forgiveness for insulting, undeserved criticism of others made in the heat of the moment.

Honesty, as always, is the best policy.

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist, retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.