With this quarantine almost over and stay-at-home orders are being lifted, there is some hope. There is a lot of hope that we will get through this. If you’re still feeling a bit down about this whole world and this very real pandemic, here are just a few things that have happened in the world that will hopefully make you cheer up a little bit.

Air pollution has decreased.

Since the world is on lockdown and we cannot travel like we used to, pollution has decreased all over the world. Israel’s air pollution has dropped 30%. In China, large areas are more clear of nitrogen dioxide. In Milan, the average nitrogen dioxide concentration for the past four weeks has been 24% lower than four weeks earlier.

Wild animals are returning.

I don’t know about you, but I have recently seen a lot more animals in my backyard and in a lot of places I haven’t seen them in a long time. With this coronavirus lockdown, it has restricted our movements, and now animals are getting curious. There is a funny video of a herd of goats just strolling down streets in England. There have also been multiple videos of ducks invading people’s pools, which I found quite adorable.

You can see the stars more clearly.

Since air pollution is down, it is easier for us to see the stars at night. This is a great time to go into your backyard, lie down on the grass and admire the beautiful stars. Make sure to wear bug spray.

Museums are now free.

I am not joking on this one. With myself being a history nerd, this is awesome. Some of the world’s finest museums like the British Museum and The Met are offering free virtual tours. Just go to their websites and have hours of historical fun.

Chloe Berg is a native of Leavenworth and a student at Benedictine College.