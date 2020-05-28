The USPS remains a critical part of our country's communication, supply and security infrastructure. Our mission is to bind the nation together by providing reliable, affordable and universal service to all Americans. The post office pre-dates the founding of our nation, and our Founders considered postal services so essential that they enshrined it in the Constitution.

We deliver more than 140 billion pieces of mail to 160 million addresses six and sometimes seven days a week. We deliver medication, checks, ballots, personal and business communications, and online goods and merchandise. We perform this indispensable service in good times and bad, through natural disasters and national emergencies, and yes, during pandemics.

Businesses large and small rely on our affordable rates and we remain a lifeline to rural communities and seniors.

The USPS has not received taxpayer funding in 40 years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a sharp drop in business mail and revenue, despite delivering more parcels. Without funding, the post office may soon run out of money. Some suggest that reductions in service, drastic rate hikes or privatization are the solution. This would be a terrible mistake.

Diminishing the Service would devastate the $1.6 trillion national mailing industry, which employs 7 million Americans in the private sector, including 80,000 Kansans. The USPS itself employs 630,000 workers, 100,000 of whom are military veterans.

Please let our elected representatives know of the need to protect and strengthen the USPS now and for the decades to come. The women and men of the USPS have always been there for our country; now we need our country to be there for us.

Andy Tuttle (president of Kansas State Association of Letter Carriers), Lawrence