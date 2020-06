Before our "wartime president," the man who loves being tough (but dodged military service) goes too far, he might check with someone who knows something about history then read about the Bonus Army and Hoover's reaction (or overreaction) to not just their requests/demands but their very presence.

Before our current resident of the White House declares martial law and turns American into a military state, a brief history lesson might be worthwhile.

JM Leas, Hays