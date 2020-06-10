Dear #WIBW and #KSNT,

It occurs to me that while well intended in your efforts to report on the protests June 1, you did not fully understand the significance of the gift you were allowed to share with the youth of our community.

The death of George Floyd was tragic to those who experienced it in person and the millions of people around the world who witnessed video of yet another black man drawing his last breath after an encounter with the police. Still reeling from the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the lack of justice afforded to his family, and the countless tragic losses experienced in our own local community, it would be safe to say that black Topekans are grieving. Our youth are no exception.

As a child trauma therapist, my work has taught me many things about the grieving process. For instance, there are no set rules to how it is displayed. It can be silent and remain inward or loud and out in the open. It can be emotional or without any emotion at all. It can last months or even years. One thing I am certain of about grief is that it occupies a sacred space in the lives of those who experience it. Access to that space is granted only when individuals find the trust and safety needed to be vulnerable.

The peaceful protest organized by the youth of our community provided all of that and more. It represented a place to rest from #RunningWithMaud, to share the burden of #BreathingWhileBlack and to be honest about their fears of becoming the next hashtag. It was necessary for them to let go of all that weight to prepare themselves to become the generation that will build and strengthen our community from the inside out. Community leaders were invited for the purpose of taking ownership of that weight, with all the pain, anger and frustration it holds, and empowering our youth to become future leaders.

At the end of the protest, that unspoken agreement was recognized by everyone present. As was the possibility of bringing in more community leaders and engaging more of our youth. Their collective presence demonstrated that finally space was being made to begin a genuine healing process. It was apparent in the energy of our youth as they walked block after block, back to their vehicles, chanting and planning their next big event. Many of them shared their goals for a community devoid of racism. You recorded their words filled with hope. They were thankful for your presence and your role of sharing this moment with the rest of our city. They trusted you to cherish their dreams with all the innocence of children looking toward a future of promise.

What you gave them in return is one of the most important lessons about systemic racism, discrimination and oppression that a young fighter can learn. They did everything asked of them ... connected with all the right people, got the necessary permissions, crossed all their t’s and dotted all their i’s. But at the end of the day, they did not control the narrative associated with their efforts. You did. Instead of recognizing the gift you received and respecting it with the purity from which it was given, you turned it into something that created ratings without concern for the cost.

Even when parents and other community leaders posted to your page, and shared your live feed to correct reports that the peaceful protest had turned violent, you continued sharing that untruth and dishonoring the efforts of our youth. Your reports the following morning continued in this vein despite hundreds of individuals communicating the exact opposite. When you did change the narrative, it was to show crowds of youth marching in the street on their way to Evergy Plaza, before transitioning to the activity at the Law Enforcement Center and subsequent damage that was visible the morning after.

I understand that the youth who planned and participated in the peaceful protest have been contacted and offered the opportunity to share their message with the community. Many of them are excited about sharing the vision that touched so many during their protest. It is, however, disheartening that those messages are coming many days after the fact when every opportunity was presented to do the right thing and tell the right story. Our youth must now fight through the fear and misgivings in our community that were created by your incorrect reporting BEFORE they can begin their work of bringing others into the fight against discrimination and systemic racism.

Topeka is not always a forgiving community when it comes to public mistakes, especially when the narrative is presented intensely and repeatedly in the media. Minorities recognize we get one chance to introduce ourselves, all the while fighting against an invisible enemy based in negative stereotypes perpetrated by the same media. Everything we do in that moment dictates how we are perceived by others, and how they respond to us going forward. Based on everything that has happened on a national stage, none of which had anything to do with our youth, what message do you think underscores their efforts to organize and peacefully protest in Topeka?

Research continually points to the media as one of the greatest sources of unfair, inaccurate and biased information when reporting crimes involving black suspects. This disproportionality results in implicit bias and the toxic notion sociologist call "the dehumanization of black people." While this may not have been your intent, in the context of systemic racism and oppression, this is often the result.

While you are to be commended on your efforts to engage these young people, you are still lacking in your willingness to be the example our youth need on their journey to becoming great community leaders. Compassion for others, and humility to own your mistakes and then learn from them are also important. Therefore, the same energy that created the false narratives should be matched in intensity to change it. That change begins with an on-air apology to our youth for being part of the problem, and an ongoing commitment to honor the work they have started to educate our community about racial and social justice.

Our youth are watching, and we owe them nothing less than our best.

Tara D. Wallace has a master’s degree in social work, is a licensed specialist clinical social worker and is trained in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy.