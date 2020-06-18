Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Dodge City Daily Globe Facebook: COVID-19 patient Clyde Sober goes home after 11 days

Patricia Gwaltney: How wonderful. Way to go Clyde. You beat it!

Kathy Runquist: Prayers do work Clyde, congratulations!

Jeani Baker: Love to Clyde and his famil

Diana Wilson Naylor: Happy you’re doing well!

Patricia Patton: Praise God!

Debra Pennington: So happy for you Clyde!

Pratt Tribune Facebook: Main ballots on the way for August primary

Patrick Clement: Americans have been using mail-in ballots since the civil war. Millions of people, from the elderly to people who want to maintain social distancing will be casting their ballot by mail this Fall and I will be one of them! It's smart, safe and widespread mail-in voter fraud is a myth!

Mary Flemming: Same people no change

Cottonwood Creek Herbals: I personally will NOT be mailing my vote in through the mail. I can understand If someone is overseas or is too sick to come out to a voting precinct, but that is not the case for 99% of Americans. We have seen over and over through the news that ballots get lost or stuck in a closet somewhere. I just got my mail in ballots from Pratt County a couple of days ago and I put them in the trash. I will be coming out to my precinct to vote this coming fall with pride.

Tracee Kissell (Cottonwood Creek Herbals): Agree!! And we shredded our mail in ballots as well

Ottawa Herald Facebook: Franklin County Fair pared to 4-H showcase

Terry Turner: Well isn't that very sad and totally not necessary but hey we can go to a bar or to Walmart instead.

Charlie Harnett: Completely stupid decision...more living in fear. What are we going to do, shut everything down every flu season?

Gerry Kramer: Dumb just dumb. But we can have a protest downtown with 100 people

Kevin Jones: We r slowly being decimated from our constitution

John Gladman: No Fair, no protest is what I vote for.

Hutchinson News Facebook: Reno County records two new COVID-19 cases through community spread

Julie Carlton: No one wears masks, anywhere in this town, that I’ve had to go. No one enforces it. No one social distances. If we could follow a couple rules, we could make it so much easier in the long run.

Kaleb Stoughton: Massive protest is all the fuel the virus needs

Tom Roepka (Kaleb Stoughton): how do you figure the small protest in Hutch is all the visus needs, have you been to Walmart lately? 10% of the customers wear masks, and that's exaggerated. Have you ever thought that since you didn't wear a mask when in public that you may be spreading the virus? How often do you wear one anyway, rarely if ever?

Suzy Tolbert Hill: Oh yes blame it on the protest when no one in this town wears a mask etc or respects personal space !

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Shawnee County has five times more COVID-19 cases than Dougles County

Corinna Rhode Czechanski: Let's get real Shawnee County. Wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart and wash your hands. Stay smart, stay safe.

Chuck Arnold: You're being programmed.

Chris Imming: Dr Pezzino should also note a couple of other factors: 1. that the median age in Douglas Co is 30 years while the median age in Shawnee County is 39.4 years. Older folks are more susceptible to COVID. 2. Shawnee Co minority population is more than double that of Douglas Co. KDHE data shows minorities have more positive tests per capita that the white population.

Alan Lunn: "We can think of transmission risk with a simple phrase: time, space, people, place..." -- Dr. William Miller, epidemiologist

Pittsburg Morning Sun Facebook: No new local shutdown orders as COVID-19 cases rise

Joe D Kingman: Why doesn't the county make it mandatory to boost your immune system. Then we could all be happier and not so paranoid.

Colleen McGuire: I find it very odd that Sugar Creek would turn down having all employees tested by the Crawford county health department.

Suzan Elaine: You don't necesarily need to shut down, but wearing masks and using hand sanitizer needs to happen for EVERYONE EVERYWHERE.