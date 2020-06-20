Anyone who has watched the merciless and horrific killing on TV of black man George Floyd by a white policeman's knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds —making it impossible for him to breath — has to be outraged.

But what is even more alarming to me is the way the left-wing mainstream media wants to stoke the fires of racism and hatred until there is a full-fledged inferno in the United States of blacks vs. whites (specifically, blacks vs. white policemen and vandals, looters and lawless protesters of all races vs. policemen — whose main duty is to provide for the safety of citizens and protection of their property). In 2019, nine unarmed Blacks were killed while 19 unarmed whites were killed.

CNN's Chris Cuomo recently asked, "Who says protests have to be "polite" and "peaceful"? Well, Mr. Cuomo, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says nothing about protests being "polite," but it does say people have the right to "peaceably" assemble. Riots, looting and vandalism are not peaceful protests, Mr. Cuomo.

A city, such as Seattle's "CHAZ" (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone), without a police presence soon becomes overrun by anarchists. The idea of defunding police (which would result in fewer policemen patrolling city neighborhoods) is silly enough, but eliminating a police force altogether is ludicrous! Now is the time for all people to value and regard all races as equal and to end racism and hatred.

Ron Etchison, Ellsworth