The emerging world-wide COVID-19 pandemic has thrown us for a loop: a fear of the illness, social distancing, a major economic slowdown and, of course, the politicizing of a virus in an effort to affix blame on our leaders.

Like most pandemics in history, the threat of the COVID-19 virus is real. And, the fears it is causing are understandable, but we must now allow our fears to "go viral."

While none are happy for the sharp decrease, even loss, of our normal, daily activities — our unfettered freedoms — we have a choice of what perspective we bring to this challenge.

We can view taking the appropriate steps to sharply decrease the virus’s ability to spread as something which unites us; or, we can allow a small fragment of material to rile and divide us.

We can use this forced pause in our normal lives to realize that none of us truly ever "controls" our lives, an uneasy reality for sure.

Corrie Ten Boom, who was a Holocost survivor, said it best: "Worry doesn’t empty tomorrow of its sorrows; it empties today of its strength."

So, please do your part in washing your hands; but, after you do, remember in Whose Hands you remain.

Use your extra time to reprioritize your life, to reconnect with many and to realize which activities have become your "idols," owning your devotion.

Be encouragers, not fear-stokers.

Let’s remember we still are "one nation, under God."

Each of us must choose to reject fear, and instead, to come together to experience an American renewal of hope and gratitude for our Nation’s remarkable blessings.

Tim Pickell has law offices in Westwood, where he has practiced for over 40 years, and is active in his church and many community activities.