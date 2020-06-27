Last week I attended a reception for Kirby List the retiring manager of the Hutchinson YMCA. I wanted to thank him for a job well done.

On many occasions I had seen him walking around and stopping briefly to chat with an employee or patron. He was an advocate of the "manage by walking around theory." I believe he really knew what was going on by his own knowledge, not secondhand information. Kirby is retiring after being with the YMCA for 38 years.

For the last 17 of those years he has the director of the Hutchinson YMCA. The board is hiring an interim manager to temporarily replace Kirby List. This will give the board time to find a permanent replacement.

In the brief conversation I had with Kirby, he told me some distressing news. More than 200 members had canceled or suspended payments during the shutdown for COVID-19, causing a large shortfall in monthly income. Then came the shocking news, he said if they do not come back, we will need to close the Hutchinson branch of the YMCA. In pressing him for more information, he said I should talk to Dan Power.

Dan was my son's wrestling coach and my wife's financial advisor. Dan has served on the YMCA board for 30 years with eight of those years as president of the board. He confirmed that the YMCA is facing financial difficulties. They had lost memberships during the shutdown and needed to get them back.

The Hutchinson and Reno County YMCA has been an important part of our community for more than 144 years. They have faced many changes through this long history with COVID-19 being the worst. To meet this challenge the rates are being modestly raised. The rates have not been raised since 2011. We all know that prices for almost everything has increased over those nine years.

I believe the Hutchinson YMCA is one of Hutchinson’s best kept secrets. This opinion is my conclusion after swimming alone in the family pool on many occasions. The director of programs told me this was because I came at a time, late afternoon, which is not a popular time. She said the busy times are early in the morning and later in the afternoon. I utilize the steam room, the hot tub, the family pool and sometimes the lap pool. In addition to these, the Y has a cardio workout room, a fitness training room, a basketball court and squash court.

The details of the Hutchinson YMCA programs can be found online at https://hutchymca.org

No other place in town offers this variety of services. Anyone interested should stop by the Y and pick up a "Programs Guide". If you called the Y at 620-662-1203 and asked, I’m sure they would send you a copy.

I know that in the early years the YMCA was a segregated organization. This comment was found in the history section of the National "Y" website: "Many African American YMCAs became meeting places and rallying points for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1967, racial discrimination was banned in all YMCAs."

They are no longer champions for civil rights. It seems that any time progress is made in civil rights, something happens to make that effort less effective. All YMCA are now integrated. Our local Y is trying to demonstrate diversity and I'm hoping that with community support we can keep it open to continue this work.

Phil Wood, a Baha'i, from New England, resided 12 years in Barbados, 4 years in China, 30 years in Hutchinson. Contact at pwood1937@gmail.com or 620-314-8571.