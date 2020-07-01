Farming is not only an occupation but a way of life. As a career horticulture farmer, I rely on my product to put meals on the table to support my family. Born in Salina, it was a strong agricultural community that gave me my first taste of farming. Without that community, there is little doubt I would not be the self-sustaining, tree-farming, small-business owner I am today.

My story is similar to many Kansans who have also pursued a career in farming. Agriculture and agriculture-related industries in Kansas employ around 13% of Kansas' workforce and contribute to over 40% of Kansas' economy. Clearly, the industry is ingrained in our culture and is a defining feature as Kansans.

Kansas needs a leader that will advocate for our farmers in Washington, D.C., and that is why I will be voting for Dr. Barbara Bollier this November. Part of continuing our traditions shaped by agriculture are the policies that are in place at the legislative level. It isn't fair to our farmers to continue with damaging trade policies and tax experiments that place extreme burden on our ability to sell crops.

As a doctor, Dr. Bollier understands the importance of all of the farmers' ability to feed the country, because, without them, hunger can turn into a public health problem. Dr. Bollier is committed to ensuring that farmers have a say in the Senate by maintaining Kansas' voice on the Senate Agriculture Committee and protecting the Farm Bill programs that help Kansas ag feed the country. Our agriculture industry deserves leaders like Dr. Bollier, who will help, not hinder farmers.

Chris Casebeer, Louisburg