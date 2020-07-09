Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Hays Daily News Facebook: Kansas sees ‘steepest rate of increase’ in new COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Rebecca Grizzell: If everyone did their part and wore a mask like an adult we wouldn’t be having this problem.

Renee Seltmann: Do any of you wear seatbelts? Put your children in car seats? Abide by any other safety guidelines, such as speed limits, traffic signs? A mask is a pretty small thing when you look at the big picture!

Pittsburg Morning Sun Facebook: Crawford County residents weigh in on mask order

Judy Williams Mattson: It’s such an easy simple thing to do to keep everyone safe and keep businesses open.

Kim Pillow: I wear one because my fiancé is a nurse who has treated Covid (19) patients, and yes there are those, it is not fake news, and I don’t want to take the chance of possibly being asymptomatic and making anyone else sucky. It’s respect for others. I have asthma and it is uncomfortable but it is what is right.

Rob Wood: Facts are facts. 99.9% of masks and mask usage by the public will do nothing to stop a virus from entering the body from 2 of the 3 areas on the face where they can enter, mouth and nose. Then there is that pesky 3rd area of the face that is not even being discussed which are the eyes. So all these mask mandates are complete nonsense!

Cherree Mcconnell: I won't wear one. I have asthma and COPD. They said people with restricted breathing doesn't have to wear them.

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Mask mandate approved for Shawnee County

Jolene Grabill: I am grateful for this decision. I am grateful to Commissioner Cook for being the only one of the three Commissioners responsive and considerate enough to respond to my email about the mask ordinance. I am also grateful to Dr. Pezzino for his leadership and expertise in protecting the public health of Shawnee County citizens. He deserves every penny he gets.

Dotti Zeliff Fisher: I will continue to wear a mask because I care about other people and how they might be affected. This isn’t an "all about me" situation. Unfortunately, there are too many people who only care about themselves. Grow up and be a caring human being!

Sandi Edwards Nakoneczny: Too bad they didn’t just go with the governor’s mandate before the holiday then we might not have so many new cases.

Gregg Ireland: How long is this in effect? Until the county has collected enough fines to balance budget?

Hutchinson News Facebook: Fair Board agrees to eliminate dorms in Encampment Building

Kathy McLean: So, we have so many meetings in town that all of the other venues for meetings are booked out? Sad, sad, sad. Might as well move the fair somewhere else as the current board is killing it.

Susan Reece: Pretty soon there will be no 4H at the fair at all. Very sad. Some of those 4H families can not afford hotel rooms in this city.

Lovella Kelley: How sad. Money talks. Meanwhile 4H kids who can’t afford hotels will not be coming.