I still believe in masks in public is a good idea to keep our numbers down. It will help our schools open. However, when you look at the KDHE website and study the counties that have been having a surge, it is Douglas and Johnson counties.

The former hotspot counties of Ford, Finney, Seward and Lyon are having low positive rates. Other counties have less than 100 total positives and some still do not have any positive cases.

A state mandate is not the answer. A targeted approach for those counties with a recent surge needs to be done.

RC Trotter, MD, Dodge City