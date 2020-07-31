The 2020 election is 100 days away. After more than three-plus years of the most disastrous presidency in U.S. history, we finally have our opportunity to make things right again. A president who has ignored the threat of the coronavirus, which has cost more than 150,000 American lives, has no business being elected.

Perhaps the place to start is to try to get back to fact-based reality. Too many otherwise good people have fallen victim to the insidious brain-eating disease known as Fox news.

They can no longer distinguish between the truth and political propaganda. Instead of recognizing the deadly threat of COVID-19 to themselves and their families, they refuse to wear masks in the name of personal liberty and freedom.

The first step is to recognize that you might have a problem. The next step would be to take what I call "the Rachel Maddow challenge." Watch the Rachel Maddow show every night on MSNBC for one week.

Last week, for example, you would have learned that Donald Trump was informed in his daily briefings that Russian President Vladimir Putin had placed a bounty on U.S. soldiers fighting in Afghanistan and actually paid the Taliban for the deaths of U.S. soldiers. Trump took no action whatsoever but continues to have regular phone calls with Putin like they are old friends.

Did you hear that on Fox news?

If you want the facts, you have to turn off Fox news — the greatest source of "fake news" in our country today.

Jim Van Slyke, Topeka