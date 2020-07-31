Our country seems at a crossroads.

Now is the time to elect men and women who know right from wrong, who understand the foundations of our country are good and righteous, who know that America is a good country made up of good people always seeking a more perfect union.

I am proud to endorse Tracey Mann for Congress, the right man to represent us in these extraordinary times. He is a man of deep faith, strong conviction, and conservative values to his core. Tracey Mann embodies all the traits that my grandfather, President Eisenhower valued in public servants — honesty, integrity and working hard for the people you serve.

A fth-generation Kansan, Tracey Mann was born and raised on his family farm in Quinter. Tracey learned the value of hard work by laboring in the elds and feed yard with his grandfather, father and brother.

He served as student body president at Kansas State University and had the privilege of interning in Washington, D.C., serving in Congressman Jerry Moran’s oce. He later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics.

Tracey pursued a career in commercial real estate and settled in Salina, where he has lives with his wife, Audrey, and four kids for the past 12 years.

I stand firmly behind Tracey Mann and am excited to vote for him next Tuesday in Abilene. I hope you consider joining me in supporting his campaign!

Mary Eisenhower, Abilene