Shame on House Speaker Ron Ryckman, who was recently hospitalized for having COVID-19, for not following CDC guidelines for those recovering from the virus.

He attended a State Finance Council hearing with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and others without disclosing his recent diagnosis and not wearing a mask during the hearing. While there's still much we don't know about this virus, being in a leadership position he should have erred on the side of caution and worn a mask (and also advised those at the hearing of his diagnosis).

Reckless and dangerous, indeed.

Kristen White, Topeka