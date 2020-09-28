America is facing a voting fraud crisis. But it’s not being caused by Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, or state election officials navigating a world transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No, our voting fraud crisis is being caused by President Donald Trump.

Trump, by constantly complaining and agitating about a rigged election, is doing more to damage public faith in the electoral process than any similarly situated public official in our nation’s history. He is shaking the very foundations of this country to feed his ravening ego.

There is no widespread voter fraud in the United States. There simply isn’t. Yes, in isolated instances over the years, errors have occurred. But researchers and law-enforcement officers have worked for years, and have simply not found it.

What Trump is doing is so transparent it’s practically gossamer. He’s trying to pre-emptively spin a decisive loss at the hands of Democratic candidate Joe Biden into a less-shameful contested vote. Polls across the nation and in swing states have consistently shown Biden with clear leads. The country simply prefers the avuncular, calming former vice president to the brash, outspoken former reality TV star.

But Trump’s distorted perception of the world does not allow him to accept any sort of defeat. Even if all 50 states vote to oust him from power in November — a most unlikely occurrence — he would find some way to suggest that the outcome was tainted. What in Trump’s past, what in anything that he has said or done, might lead us to think he would accept defeat gracefully?

The biggest risk from Trump’s repeated refusal to say he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power is not legal. It’s not constitutional. No, the real risk is that his bellicose grandstanding will dissuade some voters from casting a ballot Nov. 3 or before.

That would be a tragedy. Because that is the fraud that President Trump is attempting to perpetrate on the country he purports to lead. He wants fewer people to vote. He wants people not to trust the system. And above all, he wants to fill the fathomless void within his own soul with anger, hate, and attention.

The way we combat this fraud is simple. We turn out to vote. We cast our ballots. We do not allow cynicism or conspiracy theories to sway us. We stay the course, no matter the swirling winds of uncertainty around us.

We must, each one of us, be the leader this country so sorely lacks.