As we vote now for the president of the United States, we are voting for the soul of our country. If the radical Democrats get in, we will end up paying $6 a gallon for gas, and we won’t be able to pay our heating fuel bills in the winter.

Far-left Democrats are planning to pack the court. Democratic leaders and governors around the world closed the Church on Resurrection Sunday. If you want to keep freedom of religion and freedom of conscience, vote Republican for Trump. If you want to keep the schools open and the borders closed, vote republican for Donald Trump.

As faithful citizens of the United States, we must vote.

Pat McKenzie, St. Marys