We want to pause for a moment and offer heartfelt thanks to all of the election volunteers this year -- both the young people who stepped up, and those who were a bit older but braved the pandemic nonetheless.

Kansas elections appeared to run smoothly this year, and a combination of mail-in ballots and early voting opportunities gave us a variety of options beyond showing up on Election Day itself. But the polls simply don’t function without dedicated and competent workers, those who are willing to devote a Tuesday (and more) in November to helping their fellow men and women vote.

Overall, the nation itself saw a remarkably problem-free election.

Professional athletes pushed for stadiums and other sports facilities to open for voting. Many states expanded the ability of residents to vote early or through mail. More than any year in memory, free and easy turnout was encouraged. And regardless of what President Trump might claim, there was no evidence of fraud.

Yes, some states took a few days to tabulate their votes. But this was because not all state election offices were allowed to pre-process their mail-in ballots. This led to an understandable change in reported results, as Election Day votes favoring the incumbent gave way to mail-in votes favoring the challenger. The "movement," however, was entirely imaginary. All of the votes had been cast on or by Nov. 3 — the only variable was in what order they were tallied.

Kansas avoided such an extended outcome, partly by being a reliably red state, and partly through efficient and sensible election administration. Thanks to all who made that possible.

As we wrote the day after the election, our country and state consist of a multitude of voices and opinions, of differing parties and ideologies. No decision reached through the electoral process will ever please every one of us. But elections allow us to all have our say, to all step up and make our choices clear.

Honestly? We hope that the circumstances of this election don’t happen again.

A pandemic and a nonsensically politicized voting process caused undue heartburn. Not to mention the unjustified rhetoric from the White House. But we’re proud of all of those, voters and volunteers alike, who showed up to do their civic duty.