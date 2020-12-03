I wonder if anyone in the Republican leadership, or our Sens. Moran and Roberts, know what a moral compass is or if they even have one?

If any of them have a moral compass, then it surely has gone south.

How can so many of them remain silent in the face of a devastating pandemic and not speak out, demanding some leadership from the top? How can so many of them just not speak out, period?

Thousands are sick and dying, and still there is no attempt to move forward with action.

The GOP, for the most part, has remained silent. This silence is shameful, disgraceful and dangerous. They are an embarrassment to our nation and to the world.

Rhoda Wisman, Topeka