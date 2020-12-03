Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Ottawa Herald Facebook: Kansas likely to get 23,750 vaccine doses early

Cameron Humiston: Yeah take the vaccine if you want to. But just wait people, it will be mandated our kids get it before they can go to school. Healthcare workers I would bet are going to be required as well. Hope I'm wrong. Only time will tell.

Jessica Reddy Zeck (Cameron Humiston): Our kids have to have other vaccines before they can go to public school

Linda Burkholder (Cameron Humiston): my kid won’t get it and will just be home school.

Anne Clancy: People are so mean. This is a good thing. And btw, there have already been guinea pigs, they have already been given the vaccine.

Jessica Reddy Zeck (Anne Clancy): thank you. I know someone who has been in the trials. 30,000 people and only 11 got sick. None died. The vaccine is safe. I will get it as soon as I can

Penny Conner: I will take it no problem !

Hutchinson News Facebook: Mountain lion caught on camera in Kiowa County

Susan Bell: I have seen one in Arlington ks. Ran right out in front of the truck I was behind. Must of been 2 or 3 years ago now. I would have bet my whole house on it.

Cheryl Catlin: My daughter lives nw of Manhattan and they have seen them on their camera on their deer stand

Ce Chel Stout: They've been around forever. We had one out by the farm house by Quivera Wildlife refuge southwest of Sterling... it's not a new thing.

Conrad Doudin: They've been seen around Harper too

Allison E O'Hare: Watch your dogs, cats, and children! They’ve been known to stalk children and kill animals.

Dianne Wiebe: One has been seen by a local bicycler near Peabody within the last few years. (No. Not my guys)

Leavenworth Times Facebook: Leavenworth Police Department has issued one ticket for violating mask mandate

Marilyn Ward: They should have an officer go to Walmart and just ramble around. Bet there would be 10-20 tickets given out. All these people that think things don’t apply to them.

Jessica Beck: Just wear your mask and comply simple as that.

Winter Irene: Cause that's what our tax dollars should be used for crimes in which the only punishment is a fee are only crimes for the poor.

Karen M: Tyranny lives in Leavenworth.

Lora Vowels Palmer: Waste of tax payers money

Sandra Howard-Blanz: 1.1 million people in Russia were issued tickets for not wearing a mask.

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Christmas bar 'Miracle' pops up at AJ's NY Pizzeria

Heather DeYoung: Sierra DeYoung a pop up Christmas bar in Topeka!

Alexis Padilla: SanTaRex is really good!! 2 thumbs up!!

Bryan Freed: And where are the liberals screaming about distancing, masks, and a small non essential business being open?

Nathan Schmidt (Bryan Freed): Don’t be selfish, wear a mask in public so we can reopen all businesses sooner.

Becky McClure (Bryan Freed): - Actually I'm one of "them", and none of us want to see any business closed, even the nonessential ones. We do, however, tend to wear masks, so probably would not give this place our business right now. If you all want to sit close together without masks and exchange germs and viruses, go for it.