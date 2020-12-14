Your editorial was unfair, misleading and an outright lie against our honorable attorney general, who is trying to represent Kansans' fight for the future of this country's viability as a republic.

The voter fraud and election fraud is well-documented by thousands of citizens who witnessed the fraud and came forward at their peril in some cases. How dare you dismiss their testimonies as "utter garbage."

Why does it matter in Texas and other states? Because if these criminal activities against state election laws, state constitutions, and our United States Constitution regarding election laws, are not corrected now, there will be no future balance of power, or two-party system, ever again. Our wonderful USA will become a minor player in a one world order.

This is far more reaching than overturning a presidential election. You owe AG Schmidt a profound apology for suggesting his action is personal and political! I am proud of him and proud that so many Kansans, who understand the severity of this unprecedented fraudulent election, urged AG Schmidt to join Texas.

Frances Summers, Lyndon