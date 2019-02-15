It was a busy weekend for most of the MAC Wrestling Club wrestlers as they had wrestlers participating in four different events over the weekend.

At the Newton Open/Novice Tournament on Saturday, Colt Harlin earned a gold wrestling in the 10-under, 90 lbs. division, while both Reid Weber and Jake Evan gained silver medals. Seven wrestlers from the MAC Wrestling Club finished their divisions in third-place while three more gained fourth-place landings.

At Manhattan, Jaxon Chrislip and Julian Glover took second in their divisions at the Little Apple Classic, while Landon Thompson finished third.

Three of the four MAC wrestlers participating at the Ellsworth Tournament on Saturday took first place in their divisions including Dalton VanEaton, Brady Rinker and Bryson VanEaton.

At Marysville, Gavin Montagne took fourth at the Marysville Tournament.

Up next for the MAC wrestlers will be to host their own tournament on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Canton-Galva High School. The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Anyone interested in helping with the tournament is encouraged to contact Lennie or Lance Engel at 620-755-5738.

Also coming up on Sunday, Feb. 24, will be the annual War of the Roses Girls Wrestling Tournament – the Kansas Championships. Wrestling will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Ed Pyle Sports Complex on the campus of Central Christian College in McPherson.

MAC Wrestling Individual Results:

Newton Open/Novice Tournament:

1st Place: Colt Harlin at 10-under, 90 pounds.

2nd Place: Reid Weber at 6-under, 43 pounds. Novice

2nd Place: Jake Evan at 8-under, pounds .

3rd Place: Dameion Doss at 6-under, 49 pounds.

3rd Place: Parker Hulvey at 8-under, 58 pounds.

3rd Place: Noah Garcia at 8-under, 64 pounds.

3rd Place: Brayden Senecal at 10-under, pounds.

3rd Place: Eli Farley at 12-under, 130 pounds.

3rd Place: Gavin Richardson at 14-under, 125 pounds.

3rd Place: Caden Burris at 14-under, 145 pounds.

4th Place: Colton Johnson at 10-under, 95 pounds.

4th Place: Luke Farley at 8-under, 55 pounds.

4th Place: Jase Fitzmorris at 12-under, 115 pounds.

Others wrestling include Jaxon Carlson, Achilles Palacios, Landon Pelzel, Brock Richardson and Hayden Farley.

Little Apple Classic:

2nd Place: Jaxon Chrislip at 10-under, 73 pounds.

2nd Place: Julian Glover at 12-under, 84 pounds.

3rd Place: Landon Thompson at 12-under, 135 pounds.

Ellsworth Tournament:

1st Place: Dalton VanEaton at 6-under, pounds lbs.

1st Place: Brady Rinker at 10-under, pounds lbs.

1st Place: Bryson VanEaton at 10-under, pounds lbs.

5th Place: Carter Rinker at 8-under, pounds lbs.

Marysville Tournament:

4th Place: Gavin Montagne at 8-under, pounds lbs.

