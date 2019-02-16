Fishing League Worldwide announced on Friday that it will host a high school fishing summer camp from July 24-27 on the Murray State University campus in Benton, Ky., with a tournament to follow.

Daily activities also will take place on the shores of Kentucky Lake. This is the second year the FLW will host the event.

Among the benefits of attending the camp will be the chance to meet many professional anglers and learn firsthand from them. FLW Cup champion and Angler of the Year Scott Martin, two-time AOY Bryan Thrift, FLW Tour leading money winner and three-time AOY David Dudley, fishing legends Jimmy Houston and Larry Nixon, Costa pros Russell Cecil and Todd Castledine and many others will be there to provide personal instruction on a wide range array of topics for students and parents/coaches.

Cost for the camp is $300 per person, which includes all housing, meals and accommodations at Murray State University in Murray, Ky. Registration for the Costa FLW High School Fishing Camp will close June 30, or whenever the camp reaches capacity. The inaugural camp filled within weeks of registration opening, the FLW said in a news release, so don’t delay.

According to the release, the sessions offered at the camp will include boating safety, seasonal techniques, electronics, lure and rod building, equipment basics, fish care and off-the-water necessities like building a social media following, career exploration and résumé building for the outdoor industry.

“The Costa FLW High School Fishing Summer Camp offers a lifetime of lessons for achieving excellence both on and off the water,” Martin said in the release. “Kentucky Lake along with Murray State University provide the perfect backdrop for developing young, talented and hungry anglers. We believe great anglers are developed, not born, and this camp certainly helps to set young anglers up for success.”

Additionally, courses offered for parents and coaches include best practices for sanctioned teams, optimizing individual and team performance, career readiness and fish care at weigh-ins.

“After the huge success of the inaugural Costa FLW High School Camp in 2018, we are even more excited about this upcoming year,” said Melinda Hays, Costa Bass community leader, in the release. “Costa knows that young anglers are the future of our sport, and we are committed to helping them become better stewards of our sport — both on and off the water. The camp is also extremely beneficial to parents and coaches of high school bass anglers. It provides ample networking opportunities and strategies to help teach and guide these young anglers.”

Following the activities, campers are invited to compete and test their new skills July 27 in the FLW Foundation Benefit Tournament on Kentucky Lake. The tournament will feature two divisions — a boat division and a kayak division — and one camper will be selected to fish with an FLW Tour pro.

Entry for the tournament is $200 per boat or kayak, and proceeds from the tournament will go toward high school fishing scholarships to help anglers and teams who don’t have the money to get out on the water and compete.

Participants also are eligible for thousands of dollars in cash prizes, with the winner taking home the Costa FLW High School Fishing Cup.

To sign up for the camp, visit https://bit.ly/2019CostaFLWCamp. Anglers who can’t attend camp but would like to fish the FLW Foundation tournament can register at https://bit.ly/2019FLWFoundationTourney.