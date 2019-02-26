BASKETBALL
Girls high school box scores
Results Monday
BELOIT 50, ROCK CREEK 37
Rock Creek;8;3;13;13;—;37
Beloit;8;16;10;16;—;50
Rock Creek — DeWeese 3 0-0 6, E. Gill 2 0-2 4, Goehring 2 (2) 0-0 6, L. Gill 3 (2) 0-0 8, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Seals 1 0-0 2, Scott 4 1-4 9.
Beloit — Wagner 0 0-1 0, Schroeder 2 (1) 4-4 9, Eilert 0 1-2 1, Meier 2 1-2 5, Larson 8 (2) 3-4 21, Cooper 0 1-2 1, Mihm 0 0-1 0, Barrett 3 (2) 5-6 13.
BURLINGTON 56, FREDONIA 15
Fredonia;4;5;0;6;—;15
Burlington;18;12;17;9;—;56
Fredonia — Black 0 1-4 1, Smith 2 2-2 6, Miller 2 2-3 6, Reddick 1 0-0 2.
Burlington — Gilman 2 (1) 0-0 5, Sloyer 0 2-2 2, Thorp 1 1-1 3, Young 9 (5) 0-0 23, A. Doebele 6 1-3 13, Kuhlmann 2 0-0 4, Hess 1 0-0 2, Griffith 1 0-0 2, C. Doebele 1 0-0 2.
CLAY CENTER 57, CONCORDIA 26
Concordia;9;6;8;3;—;26
Clay Center;19;13;17;8;—;57
Concordia — Bechard 0 1-2 1, Donovan 0 0-2 0, Reynolds 0 3-4 3, Strait 1 2-3 4, K. Wahlmeier 3 1-2 7, Rundus 1 1-4 3, Miller 4 0-0 8.
Clay Center — Franson 1 (1) 0-2 3, Liby 2 (2) 2-2 8, Craig 3 (1) 3-5 10, Mullin 6 (4) 3-5 19, M. Hammel 1 0-0 2, Edwards 4 2-3 10, E. Hammel 2 1-4 5.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 45, REPUBLIC COUNTY 44
Republic County;13;10;10;8;—;44
Jackson Heights;6;13;13;13;—;45
Republic County — Lewellyn 1 0-0 2, J. Wheeler 3 (2) 2-3 10, Hansen 5 4-8 14, Morris 3 (1) 0-0 7, Wilber 1 1-3 3, Gardner 2 0-3 4, Graves 0 4-5 4.
Jackson Heights — White 0 2-2 2, Kennedy 2 (1) 0-0 5, Dohl 8 5-8 21, Brey 2 (1) 2-2 7, Marlatt 1 5-7 7, McMahon 0 1-2 1, Dieckmann 0 2-2 2.
JEFFERSON WEST 69, WEST FRANKLIN 13
West Franklin;6;7;0;0;—;13
Jefferson West;22;16;18;13;—;69
West Franklin — Walter 0 1-2 1, Houk 1 0-0 2, Shotton 2 (2) 0-0 6, Scott 1 0-2 2, Flory 1 0-2 2.
Jefferson West — Peck 1 0-0 2, Kahler 5 3-7 13, Kr. Biltoft 2 0-1 4, Overstreet 1 (1) 1-2 4, Holthaus 2 3-3 7, Roenne 0 2-2 2, J. Negonsott 3 (2) 0-0 8, A. Negonsott 7 (2) 3-5 19, Ki. Biltoft 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 (2) 2-2 8.
MARYSVILLE 52, HOLTON 38
Holton;6;7;10;15;—;38
Marysville;14;7;19;12;—;52
Holton — Barta 1 (1) 0-0 3, Haussler 2 (2) 0-0 6, Tanking 7 (2) 2-4 18, Moore 3 5-7 11.
Marysville — L. Franco 1 1-2 3, Em. Peschel 3 (1) 0-0 7, N. Franco 8 1-3 17, Bartels 4 (1) 4-5 13, Roever 2 (2) 0-0 6, Ronnebaum 1 0-0 2, Dressman 2 0-0 4.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 56, MAUR HILL 22
Maur Hill;2;8;10;2;—;22
Nemaha Central;20;12;13;11;—;56
Maur Hill — M. Dulac 1 0-0 2, Folsom 4 0-0 8, E. Dulac 2 4-4 8, Joyce 1 (1) 1-2 4.
Nemaha Central — Macke 1 0-0 2, Corby 2 (1) 0-0 5, Larkin 4 (1) 1-3 10, Hammes 1 0-0 2, Kramer 5 (1) 0-0 11, Elder 4 3-10 11, Lortscher 2 2-2 6, Rottinghaus 1 0-0 2, Dalinghaus 3 (1) 0-1 7.
OSAGE CITY 48, NEODESHA 45 OT
Neodesha;7;13;15;6;4;—;45
Osage City;13;2;12;14;7;—;448
Neodesha — Smith 9 0-7 18, Holsinger 0 3-4 3, Detter 2 (1) 0-0 5, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Songer 6 0-1 12, Graham 0 1-2 1.
Osage City — Devall 1 0-0 2, A. Serna 1 0-0 2, H. Serna 6 (4) 4-4 20, Sage 2 (1) 1-2 8, Kirkpatrick 4 (2) 2-6 12, Davis 3 (1) 0-1 4.
PLEASANT RIDGE 79, RIVERSIDE 47
Riverside;13;10;12;12;—;47
Pleasant Ridge;19;21;22;17;—;79
Riverside — Hawkins 4 (2) 1-1 11, Jones 1 1-2 3, Murphy 2 (1) 1-2 6, En. Byrd 3 3-4 9, Miller 2 (2) 1-2 7, Whitten 2 0-0 4, Lundy 0 1-2 1, Huff 2 2-2 6.
Pleasant Ridge — Kern 1 0-0 2, Schwinn 1 2-7 4, Watkins 1 1-2 3, Stewart 0 0-1 0, Heim 8 (2) 4-6 22, Ewert 0 1-2 1, Nutsch 4 7-8 15, Herbig 3 (2) 7-12 15, Miller 7 3-4 17.
RILEY COUNTY 53, MINNEAPOLIS 48
Minneapolis;8;7;14;19;—;48
Riley County;12;9;16;16;—;53
Minneapolis — Vignery 8 (4) 0-0 20, Fuller 1 7-8 9, Nelson 3 (1) 2-5 9, Shupe 4 1-2 7, Giles 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Riley County — Thomson 6 (2) 2-2 16, Wagner 4 (3) 1-2 12, Vargo 2 (2) 4-7 10, Oliver 2 (2) 0-0 6, Burton 2 1-4 5, Brummett 1 2-4 4.
ROYAL VALLEY 64, PERRY-LECOMPTON 34
Perry-Lecompton;9;6;13;6;—;34
Royal Valley;19;15;7;23;—;64
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 1 2-2 4, Foks 5 (5) 0-0 15, J. Keller 3 (1) 2-2 9, Nally 1 2-4 4, Hurt 1 0-0 2.
Royal Valley — Albright 0 0-1 0, Saia 1 0-0 2, Ma. Irving 4 (1) 0-0 9, W. Irving 3 (1) 1-2 8, Price 1 0-0 2, Serna 1 (1) 0-0 3, Thomas 2 (2) 2-2 8, Me. Irving 1 (1) 0-0 3, Broxterman 12 3-4 27, Harman 1 0-0 2.
SABETHA 58, HIAWATHA 26
Hiawatha;7;12;4;3;—;26
Sabetha;21;13;12;12;—;58
Hiawatha — Kettler 0 1-4 1, Pierce 0 1-2 1, Lindstrom 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hrencher 1 0-1 2, Diller 1 0-1 2, Overdick 1 0-0 2, Pavlish 1 (1) 0-0 3, S. Madsen 0 2-4 2, K. Madsen 2 (1) 1-2 6.
Sabetha — Michael 3 0-0 6, Hughes 4 (4) 0-0 12, McAfee 1 0-0 2, Bauman 1 (1) 1-2 4, Krebs 2 (1) 1-2 6, Argabright 4 1-2 9, Wertenberger 0 1-2 1, Schumann 3 (1) 3-4 10, Payne 2 2-3 6, Renyer 1 0-2 2.
ST. MARYS 64, COUNCIL GROVE 48
St. Marys;16;22;12;14;—;64
Council Grove;13;7;14;14;—;48
St. Marys — M. Hurla 4 (2) 3-4 13, R. Hurla 4 (2) 2-2 12, K. Hurla 2 0-0 4, Jos. Harrison 1 4-6 6, Hutley 2 (1) 8-8 13, Schindler 4 0-0 8, Schoenfeld 3 (1) 1-2 8.
Council Grove — Armstrong 0 1-2 1, Miller 0 2-2 2, Reddick 2 (1) 1-2 6, Konen 1 1-1 3, Butler 1 0-0 2, Allen 4 (1) 4-6 13, King 0 2-2 2, Good 1 4-4 6, Watson 0 1-2 1, Honas 0 2-2 2, Hower 3 (2) 2-2 10
WELLSVILLE 47, SANTA FE TRAIL 21
Santa Fe Trail;4;5;6;6;—;21
Wellsville;12;14;13;8;—;47
Santa Fe Trail — Schallock 1 (1) 0-0 3, Rowe 0 1-2 1, Stone 2 0-0 4, Guyle 3 (2) 1-3 9, Turner 1 0-0 2, Sisson 1 0-0 2.
Wellsville — Showalter 4 6-10 14, Newhouse 3 (2) 2-2 10, Ball 2 (2) 1-2 7, Aamold 2 (2) 2-2 8, McCoy 4 2-2 10.
Boys high school box scores
Results Monday
ATCHISON 71, LABETTE COUNTY 60
Labette County;19;4;10;27;—;60
Atchison;16;15;22;16;—;71
Labette County — Hestad 1 4-5 6, Falkastein 1 5-7 7, Jones 6 0-2 12, Jameson 2 0-0 4, Moore 10 5-12 25, Sorrell 2 (1) 1-1 6.
Atchison — Simpson 4 (1) 6-9 15, Bowen-Webb 7 (5) 8-10 27, Herrig-Brittain 1 0-0 2, Daniels 1 (1) 0-0 3, Arnold 0 2-4 2, Cushinberry 4 3-4 11, Hernandez 5 (1) 0-0 11.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS 48, JAYHAWK-LINN 44
Jayhawk-Linn;12;4;14;14;—;44
Central Heights;7;14;8;19;—;48
Jayhawk-Linn — Lowe 2 (1) 0-0 5, Barrett 7 (5) 0-1 19, Ware 7 (1) 1-4 16, Spencer 2 0-2 4.
Central Heights — Sommer 5 (2) 6-7 18, Cubit 4 0-0 8, Cannady 0 4-4 4, Beers 5 2-3 12, Bowker 1 0-0 2, Coffman 2 0-0 4.
HILLSBORO 78, WABAUNSEE 64
Wabaunsee;12;17;12;23;—;64
Hillsboro;13;18;21;26;—;78
Wabaunsee — Frank 3 2-3 8, Meseke 9 (1) 1-1 20, Oliver 2 (2) 0-0 6, Murray 6 (3) 6-7 21, Schutter 2 0-0 4, Stuhlsatz 1 1-1 3, Johnson 1 0-0 2.
Hillsboro — Hanschu 1 (1) 4-4 7, Rempel 1 0-1 2, M. Potucek 5 3-4 13, Unruh 0 2-2 2, G. Ratzlaff 0 2-2 2, C. Potucek 4 (1) 0-0 9, D. Ratzlaff 6 (3) 1-1 16, Shaw 12 3-4 27.
MCLOUTH 73, ATCHISON COUNTY 27
Atchison County;5;10;7;5;—;27
McLouth;21;20;23;9;—;73
Atchison County — Navinskey 1 0-0 2, Courter 0 0-2 0, Smith 2 (2) 0-0 6, Kramer 4 2-8 10, Boos 2 3-3 7, Wilson 0 0-1 0, Scoggins 0 2-2 2.
McLouth — Carlton 1 0-2 2, J. Pope 4 0-0 8, G. Pope 10 (4) 4-5 28, Kuglin 1 1-2 3, Jo. Willits 1 4-6 6, Barfield 2 (2) 0-0 6, Robbins 5 5-7 15, Mitchell 1 (1) 0-0 3, Begaye 0 2-2 2.
MISSION VALLEY 66, HERGINTON 14
Herington;3;2;36;—;14
Mission Valley;16;12;25;13;— 66
Herington — LaRosa 1 0-0 2, Rutschman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Coup 0 1-2 1, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Pavek 2 (2) 0-0 6.
Mission Valley — Myers 3 (1) 2-3 9, Liggett 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hittle 2 1-2 5, Benortham 6 (2) 0-2 14, Parks 2 (1) 0-2 5, McGinley 0 2-2 2, Daw. Logan 3 (1) 0-0 7, Blythe 5 0-4 10, Mills 1 (1) 0-0 3, Day. Logan 2 (2) 0-0 6.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 62, GOESSEL 33
Goessel;6;10;10;7;—;33
Northern Heights;16;15;18;13;—;62
Goessel — Schmidt 2 0-1 4, Hiebert 4 (1) 1-1 10, Hayewood 0 1-4 1, Lindeman 3 2-2 8, Wuest 1 0-0 2, D. Lindeman 2 3-4 7, Ballesta 0 1-2 1.
Northern Heights — Orender 3 (1) 0-0 7, Floyd 2 1-2 5, Heins 1 0-0 2, Ball 0 1-2 1, Yu 1 (1) 0-0 3, Waters 4 (1) 0-0 9, Heiman 4 1-3 9, Preisner 7 4-7 18, Arb 4 0-0 8.
OSKALOOSA 67, JEFFERSON NORTH 56
Jefferson North;11;20;9;16;—;56
Oskaloosa;18;11;15;21;—;67
Jefferson North — Jobbins 0 2-4 2, B. Fowler 4 (2) 0-0 10, T. Fowler 9 (5) 0-0 23, Kramer 1 0-2 2, Cad. McAfee 2 1-2 5, Feldkamp 4 2-4 10, Tweed 2 0-0 4.
Oskaloosa — Sharp 2 0-0 4, Robbins 8 (5) 5-6 26, Wells 3 (2) 3-4 11, E. Tarwater 3 (1) 0-0 7, Reed 7 (1) 4-6 19.
REPUBLIC COUNTY 40, JACKSON HEIGHTS 37
Republic County;14;12;10;4;—;40
Jackson Heights;7;7;14;9;—;37
Republic County — Callaway 4 0-0 8, Fischer 1 0-0 2, Dahl 1 0-0 2, Parde 0 2-2 2, Nutsch 1 6-6 8, Lapo 3 0-0 6, Hartner 0 2-2 2, Aurand 5 0-2 10.
Jackson Heights — Rethman 2 (1) 0-0 5, Childs 3 1-2 7, Wareham 0 1-2 1, Olberding 3 (1) 2-2 9, Thomas 6 (1) 2-3 15, Niehues 0 0-1 0.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 61, HORTON 33
Horton;5;7;14;7;—;33
Valley Heights;18;24;13;6;—;61
Horton — Cortes 2 1-3 5, Madere 2 (1) 1-2 6, Gamino 1 2-2 4, Lockwood 0 0-2 0, Cowley 3 0-0 6, Coversup 1 1-2 3, Wishkeno 2 (2) 0-0 6, Matthias 0 2-2 2.
Valley Heights — Beardsley 3 1-2 7, Martin 8 (2) 2-2 20, Coggins 0 0-2 0, O'Toole 3 (1) 0-0 7, Haines 1 2-2 4, Yungeberg 2 2-7 6, Claycamp 1 0-0 2, Kenworthy 5 3-4 13.
Late result Saturday
LEBO 50, BURLINGAME 43
Lebo;12;7;14;17;—;50
Burlingame;12;14;6;11;—;43
Lebo — Peek 1 0-2 2, Reese 1 0-1 2, McEwen 8 (3) 11-11 30, Bailey 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ott 1 4-7 6, Ferguson 3 1-1 7.
Burlingame — Greenwood 5 5-5 15, Giffin 9 (1) 2-2 21, Masters 0 2-4 2, Lewis 2 1-1 5.