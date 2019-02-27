The Central Christian College of Kansas men's and women's golf teams kicked off their spring season this week as they hosted the South Padre Island Invite down in Laguna Vista, Texas, at the South Padre Island Golf Club. Five women's teams and Four men's teams competed, and the Tigers were able to take home a second place finish in both the men's and women's competitions.

The Lady Tigers shot 346 on day one as a team, and 348 on day two, holding down second place on both days, finishing the competition with a team score of 694. Texas A&M International won the tournament shooting 324 on day one and 343 on day two, finishing with a score of 667. Kari Kirl led the Lady Tigers, shooting 79 (+7) on day one and an 85 (+13) on day two, finishing with a 164 which was good enough for the third best individual score at the tournament.

The rest of the Lady Tigers' scores were as follows:

10th Kendra Jellison - 89, 84, 173

11th Baily Bowman - 90, 88, 178

12th Vanessa Warner- 89, 91, 180

15th Alyssa Ramirez- 89, 94, 183

On the men's side, the Tiger men were able to match the second place finish by the ladies. They shot 325 on day one and 329 on day two, for a total score of 654. University of Houston-Victoria won the tournament shooting 303 on day one and 297 on day two, finishing with a team score of 600. The Tigers were led by Collin Duckworth, who shot a 77 on day one, and an 81 on day two, finishing with a 158 which put him in a tie for the ninth best individual score.

The rest of the Tigers' scores were as follows:

14th Matt Rettinger - 79, 82, 161

17th Lowell Stephens - 84, 83, 167

T18th Nathan Segler - 85, 83, 168

28th Tyler Swanson - 95, 98, 193

Both the women and the men will be back in action Mar. 18-19 as they participate in the Central Baptist Invitational. That will take place at the Golf Club of Arkansas in Maumelle, Arkansas.