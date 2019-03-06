NORMAN, Okla. — The Streak is over.

If Kansas basketball has anything close to a repeat performance of Tuesday night’s effort at Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament, so too will be the Jayhawks’ season.

KU fell 81-68 to the Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center, coming out flat on both ends of the court en route to a 19-point first-half deficit from which the nation’s No. 13-ranked team could never truly counter. The outcome ensured this year’s Big 12 champion will be either Texas Tech or Kansas State, ending the Jayhawks’ national record-breaking 14-year reign of winning at least a share of the regular season conference title.

The run that has come to define the blue-blood program as much as the colors as crimson and blue ended with little more than a whimper.

The seventh-place Sooners rode runs of 19-3 and 10-0 to a 13-point halftime advantage, 41-28. OU made four straight 3s in the game’s opening minutes to open up a double-digit lead, hitting 7 of its first 8 field goal attempts, and finished the period shooting 53.3 percent from the floor with a 7 of 12 effort from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, looked as out of sorts offensively as they did on the defensive end — KU shot 35.7 percent overall and hit just 2 of 14 attempts from 3 before the intermission.

Despite those ghastly totals, the Jayhawks (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) still had a chance to cut the deficit to 10 just before the halftime buzzer. But freshman point guard Devon Dotson in the final seconds threw the ball into the hands of OU’s Kristian Doolittle, the ninth and final first-half turnover for the visiting squad and a fitting end to a miserable first leg of the contest for KU.

An OU fan banked in a half-court at halftime shot to win $7,000 — because of course he did — and the Sooners continued their torrid pace out of the locker room. Doolittle scored eight points in the period’s first five minutes, including six straight in a run that was capped with a layup that gave OU (19-11, 7-10) its largest lead, 56-35, with 15:05 to play.

Given KU’s own offensive struggles, the contest — and The Streak, which last year surpassed UCLA’s 13-year run for the longest in major college basketball history — may have been laid to rest at that very moment. To put the historic stretch into perspective, consider the following: The last time the Jayhawks didn’t win the Big 12, “Friends” was still on the air, Carlos Beltran was a member of the Kansas City Royals and Mark Mangino had just completed his second season as the university’s head football coach.

As the final minutes ticked off Tuesday, a “streak is over” chant broke out from the Sooner student section, spreading like wildfire throughout the area by the time the final seconds were ticking off on an unprecedented run of success that was as much a black eye on the rest of the conference as it was a source of pride for the Jayhawks.

Dedric Lawson (18 points, 11 rebounds) and David McCormack (18 points) paced KU, which completed its road schedule with a 3-8 record and dropped a sixth conference contest for the first time since 1989, a stretch that predates the Big 12 itself. The Jayhawks finished Tuesday’s game 7-for-31 from 3 with 15 turnovers.

Doolittle led the way for the Sooners, scoring 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting and a 10-for-11 clip from the free throw line. Brady Manek scored 21 points for OU, while Rashard Odomes (12 points) rounded out the double-figure scorers for a group that shot 49.1 percent and hit 9 of 23 tries from 3.

KU finishes off its regular season with a 1 p.m. Saturday home finale against Baylor.

Visit CJOnline.com for more coverage from Tuesday’s game.

OKLAHOMA 81, No. 13 KANSAS 68

KANSAS (22-8)

D.Lawson 6-11 3-4 18, McCormack 8-11 2-3 18, Agbaji 4-12 0-0 9, Dotson 2-7 2-4 6, Grimes 1-6 0-0 3, Lightfoot 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, K.Lawson 0-3 0-0 0, Luinstra 0-0 0-0 0, Teahan 1-1 0-0 3, Garrett 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 27-66 7-11 68.

OKLAHOMA (19-11)

Doolittle 7-11 10-11 24, Manek 8-14 2-2 21, Bieniemy 3-7 0-0 7, James 2-8 0-0 6, Odomes 4-6 3-4 12, Freeman 2-4 0-0 6, Geha 0-0 0-0 0, Polla 0-0 0-0 0, McNeace 0-2 0-1 0, Calixte 1-3 0-0 2, Reynolds 1-2 1-4 3. Totals 28-57 16-22 81.

Halftime — Oklahoma 41-28. 3-Point Goals — Kansas 7-31 (D.Lawson 3-7, Teahan 1-1, Moore 1-2, Grimes 1-4, Agbaji 1-7, K.Lawson 0-2, Dotson 0-3, Garrett 0-5), Oklahoma 9-23 (Manek 3-7, Freeman 2-3, James 2-6, Odomes 1-2, Bieniemy 1-3, Calixte 0-2). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Kansas 37 (D.Lawson 11), Oklahoma 28 (Doolittle 11). Assists — Kansas 8 (Dotson 4), Oklahoma 16 (Bieniemy 8). Total Fouls — Kansas 18, Oklahoma 14. A — 9,839 (11,562).