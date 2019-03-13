It was a season of learning and growing for the Lansing boys’ basketball team, but head coach Jason Jones still said it was a good first year for the program. The Lions finished 8-13 on the season.

Jones became the third coach at Lansing in the past four seasons, which the coach said was the biggest adjustment the team had to make this season. He said his biggest adjustment was the learning curve with a new staff and players.

“Any time you take over a program you have a learning curve with the staff and players,” Jones said. “No matter what the past season brought or what the talent level is.”

The Lions started the season 2-2 before the winter break, picking up wins over Spring Hill and Blue Valley Southwest. Lansing would go on to split the next four games with wins over Turner and Blue Valley North but fell to Basehor-Linwood and Leavenworth. The Lions picked up a few more wins before losing senior Jaden Remington to an injury in the Lawrence Free State game on Feb. 5. Remington, who was named to the first team all-conference squad after the season, would miss the rest of the Free State game and the following game against Basehor-Linwood. He returned to help the Lions finish out the regular season 2-2 before falling to St. James Academy in the first round of sub-state.

Jones said that Remington was the Lions’ MVP this season. He also said Logan Barnard was the most improved player. Barnard also received an honorable mention all-conference honor.

In reflecting on the season, Jones said there were a few little things here and there that he would change, but he likes the overall progress the team made.

He said the Shawnee Heights win at the end of the regular season was the team’s best game.

“I thought we had a lot of quality games where we gave ourselves a chance to win,” Jones said. “But probably the last regular season game vs. Shawnee Heights was probably the most complete game we played.”

He said his favorite memory of the season will be the relationships built with the players, especially the seniors.

This year’s team had seven seniors. The seniors were Remington, Barnard, Mekhi Wilson, Andrew Allen, Caleb Adams, Peyton Gossamer and Ben Vardiman. Jones said it was a great senior class that bought into their roles.

“This year’s senior group was amazing,” Jones said. “The way they bought into their roles and accepted coaching was a coach’s dream. They will leave a big void that we will have to fill.”

Looking ahead to the future of the program, Jones said he likes the players and the foundation set.

“I like our young players and feel like we started a good foundation for the future,” he said. “Have to continue to build and work this summer.”