A new program announced Monday by Washburn University School of Law allows students who are admitted this fall or later the opportunity to complete their final year of law school through the Third Year Anywhere enrollment option.

Students who participate in this option will increase their practice-readiness by completing an externship in the geographic area where they plan to practice after graduation.

Students earn academic credit while gaining real-world experience practicing law 20 hours per week under the supervision of a licensed lawyer in one of six sectors: corporate, government, higher education, judicial, law firm or public interest. Opportunities also exist for students to participate in an externship in underserved rural locations. Third-year coursework will be completed online.

“Washburn has long been known for graduating students who are practice-ready, and the Third Year Anywhere enrollment option will build on that foundation by affording students more in-depth practical experience during law school,” said Carla Pratt, dean of Washburn Law. “Placing students in the legal market where they intend to practice will position them to join the local bar association, network with lawyers who will become their professional peers, and interview for jobs in that market prior to graduating.”

Enrollment is limited to ensure that each student has attentive supervision by a Washburn faculty member. The primary faculty members who will supervise students in this enrollment option are professor of law Janet Thompson Jackson and Shawn Leisinger, associate dean for Centers and Programs.

Placement locations are subject to availability and limitations to ensure student safety and educational integrity, and must be 35 miles or more from the law school.

The new Third Year Anywhere option makes Washburn one of the first law schools in the nation that allows law students to finish their education while already beginning to build relationships in the location where they intend to practice.

“In fact, we’re not aware of any other law school offering this option right now,” Pratt said.