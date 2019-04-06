The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission approved the 2019-20 big game season dates, among other items, during its March 28 meeting in Topeka.

The deer season is slated to begin with a youth and disability season Sept. 7-15, with both the muzzleloader and archery season opening the following day, Sept. 16. The muzzleloader season will run through Sept. 29, while the archery season will continue through the end of the year, with an extended archery season Jan. 13-31, 2020, in Deer Management Units 10A and 19.

A pre-rut whitetail, antlerless-only season will run Oct. 12-14, 2019, and the regular firearm season will run from Dec. 4-15. Extended seasons after the New Year will run from Jan. 1-3 in Units 6, 8, 9, 10, and 17; Jan. 1-5 in Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14 and 16; and Jan. 1-12 in Units 10A, 12, 13, 15 and 19.

As for the elk seasons, the muzzleloader season will run Sept. 1-30 statewide, including Fort Riley, while the archery season will run from Sept. 1-30 at Fort Riley and Sept. 16 through Dec. 31 outside of Fort Riley.

The elk firearm season will run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 at Fort Riley, while for the rest of the state, the season will be split up into three sections: Aug. 1-31, Dec. 4-15 and Jan. 1 through March 15, 2020.

Commissioners also approved elimination of a $10 fee that was charged to obtain a duplicate license or permit, meaning hunters and anglers can either get a free duplicate online at http://www.ksoutdoors.com or pay $2.50 for a reprint through a license vendor.

The KWPT Commission approved the following items, as well:

• Allowing hunters to use lures, decoys (except live decoys) and calls (to include electronic calls) when hunting rabbits, hares and squirrels

• Designating tumble-upon-impact bullets as legal equipment for hunting big game

• Moving the resident either-species deer and elk permit application deadlines to the second Friday in June, coinciding with the firearm antelope application deadline

Gov. Laura Kelly's nominee to head the KDWPT, Brad Loveless, also was confirmed by the Senate on Friday.

Youth in Outdoors Day ahead

The Justin Corbet Foundation Youth in the Outdoors Day is set to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at Ravenwood Lodge, 10147 S.W. 61st Street in Topeka.

The event offers free activities for kids ages 6-16, including a laser shoot, archery and BB gun clinics, turkey and waterfowl calling, fishing and fly fishing demonstrations, black powder shooting, hunter safety education, clay target shooting clinics and wildlife habitat education.

The Justin Corbet Foundation has raised more than $186,000 in grants, with more than $92,000 of that going to 4-H clubs, according to the foundation.

For more information, contact Verne Dowe at (785) 438-2065 or Ravenwood Lodge at (785) 256-6444.