A Kansas native posted a major victory for his college fishing team recently.

De Soto native Connor Nimrod and his Louisiana-Monroe teammate, Morgan Jalaldin, won the YETI FLW College Fishing Southern Conference Tournament this week on Lake Texoma, Texas, with a winning weight of 18 pounds, 15 ounces.

The victory earned the Warhawks bass club $2,000 and a slot in the 2020 FLW College Fishing National Championship.

“Morgan and I are both very excited about our national championship birth,” Nimrod said. “Sadly, we missed qualifying for the 2019 FLW national championship, but we are both very blessed to have won and qualified for the 2020 nationals.”

Finesse fishing was the key to their victory, Nimrod said. They fished mainly with the Ned Rig, using Z-Man TRD Crawz and BioSpawn ExoSticks.

“We started off catching our fish in practice in dirtier water on a finesse jig,” Nimrod said. “We had found some fish around mid-lake in cleaner water, but the numbers of good fish didn’t seem to be there.”

On the morning of the tournament, a three-and-a-half hour fog delay hampered their launch, meaning they didn’t get out on the water until 10:30 a.m.

“We got to our first spot and started throwing the jig like we had done in practice,” Nimrod said. “After about an hour with only one bite and it being a short fish, we decided we had to make a move. We ran to our spot around mid-lake just hoping to get a few bites. We were throwing BioSpawn ExoSticks that we were cutting in half and throwing on a Ned head.

“We got bit almost immediately by a 4-pounder. We proceeded to fill out our limit with two 1 1/2-pound fish and two 2-pound fish. We managed to cull out our two smallest before weigh-in time with a 6 and a 5.”

Nimrod’s brother, Dylan, fishes in the high school divisions for Kick Back Bass Club in Kansas.

COLLEGE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MOVED ... AGAIN

After poor conditions at the flooded Perry Reservoir caused the entire field to get skunked last Sunday at the Kansas BASS Nation College State Fishing Championship last Sunday, anglers had originally voted to reschedule the event to this Sunday at Wilson Reservoir.

However, the teams later rethought the location because of the distance they would have to travel, instead deciding to have the tournament — which is also a qualifier for the Bassmaster College Series National Championship — from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Council Grove City Lake, located south of Topeka. The event features one team from the newly formed Washburn University Fishing Team and multiple teams from the three-time national champion Kansas State University Fishing Team.

Peyton Fore and Mason Sudermann won the KBN high school qualifier April 6 on Perry.