Wednesday

Apr 17, 2019 at 12:21 AM Apr 17, 2019 at 12:21 AM


JR. COLLEGE

BASEBALL

KJCCC Standings

West;Conf.;OVR

Colby;13-7;26-13

Hutchinson;13-7;27-15

Seward County;15-9;24-18

Butler;12-8;26-15

Cloud County;12-8;25-14

Barton;13-11;27-15

Garden City;9-11;23-16

Pratt;5-19;18-25

Dodge City;4-16;20-20

Conference Schedule/Results

Sunday's Results

Colby 9, Dodge City 5

Colby 6, Dodge City 1

Hutchinson 6, Pratt 3

Hutchinson 2, Pratt 1

Seward County 12, Garden City 2

Seward County 11, Garden City 3

Cloud County 11, Barton 6

Cloud County 10, Barton 9 (11 inn.)

Tuesday’s Results

Hutchinson at Coffeyville, late

Barton 5, Pratt 3

Cowley 11, Butler 5

Thursday’s Games

Butler at Barton, 1 p.m. (2)

Seward County at Hutchinson, 1 p.m. (2)

Friday's Games

Colby at Garden City, 1 p.m. (2)

 

SOFTBALL

KJCCC Standings

West;Conf.;OVR

Colby;14-6;25-15

Seward County;6-6;10-23

Dodge City;9-11;16-14

Garden City;6-10;13-15

NWK Tech;1-19;1-36

Conference Schedule/Results

Sunday’s Results

Butler 11, Pratt 1 (5 inn.)

Butler 17, Pratt 8 (5 inn.)

Dodge City 9, Seward County 3

Dodge City 12, Seward County 4 (5 inn.)

Monday’s Results

Hutchinson 8, Independence 3

Hutchinson 16, Independence 4

Tuesday’s Results

Seward County at Garden City, PPD

Today’s Games

Colby at Seward County, 10 a.m. (2)

Independence at Butler, 11 a.m. (2)

Garden City at Lamar, Colo., 1 p.m. (2)*

Barton at Pratt, 2 p.m. (2)

Dodge City at NWK Tech, 2 p.m. (2)

 

PREPS

BASEBALL

Tuesday's Results

Garden City 5, Liberal 4

Liberal 6, Garden City 2

 

BOYS GOLF

Hays Invitational

Monday

Smoky Hills Country Club

Team Results

1. Hays 321, 2. Garden City 325, 3. Salina South 344, 4. Dodge City 359, 5. Salina Central 360, 6. Topeka West 374, 7. Great Bend 375, 8. Liberal 412.

Individual Top 10

1. Audrain, GC, 69; 2. Norris, Hays, 74; 3. Renz, SSo, 76; t4. Smith, DC, 77; t4. Krannawitter, Hays, 77; t6. Berberich, TW, 79; t6. Alonzo, TW, 79; 8. Streck, GB, 80; t9. McCrae, Hays, 81; t9. Juhl, GC, 81.

Garden City Individual Results

1. Audrain 69; t9. Juhl 81; 13. Richmeier 87; 15. Koskal 88; 20. Shaddix 90; 21. Warren 91.

 

GIRLS SOCCER

Monday's Result

Garden City 1, Hays 1

Tuesday's Result

Garden City 7, Great Bend 2

 

SOFTBALL

Tuesday's Results

Garden City 17, Liberal 2

Garden City 4, Liberal 1

 

GIRLS SWIMMING

Saturday's Results

Wichita Trinity Invite

Saturday

Team Top 5 (of 11)

1. Wichita East 432.5; 2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 372; 3. Andover 289.5; 4. Trinity Academy 251; 5. Garden City 132.

Garden City Individual Results (top 10)

200Y Medley Relay: 7. Garden City (Alcantar, Tull, Salvidrez, Chappel).

200IM: 2. Tull 2:19.07.

100Y Free: 8. Chappel 1:03.68.

200Y Free: 6. Garden City (Chappel, Alcantar, Salvidrez, Tull) 1:56.79.

100Y Back: 10. Alcantar 1:20.30.

100Y Breast: 3. Tull 1:10.54.

 

BOYS TENNIS

Wichita Collegiate Invite

Monday

Garden City Individual Results

No. 1 singles: Huy Nguyen, 2-1, 4th

No. 2 singles: Alex Elchuck, 2-1, 5th

No. 1 doubles: Keller/Darter, 2-1, 2nd

No. 2 doubles: Morren/Morren, 3-0, 1st

 

TRACK AND FIELD

Scott City Relays

Tuesday

Boy team results

1. Scott City (SC), 156; 2. Colby (COL), 82; 3. Stanton County (SC), 61; 4. Oakley (OAK), 33; 5. Hoxie (HOX), 31; 6. Wichita County (WC), 29.5; 7. Cimarron (CIM), 29; 8. Hoisington (HOI), 26.5; 9. Ulysses(ULY), 24; 10. Goodland (GDL), 23; 11. Lakin (LAK), 16; T-12. Hugoton (HUG), 14; T-12. Phillipsburg (PHI), 14; 14. Sublette(SUB), 11; 15. Dighton (DIG), 8.

Individual results (Top 5)

100m dash: 1. Schippers, COL, 11.19; 2. Ridenour, CIM, 11.47; 3. Stapp, COL, 11.51; 4. Tarango, SC, 11.63; 5. Galindo, ULY, 11.78.

200m dash:1. Schippers, COL, 22.78; 2. Winderlin, SC, 23.30; 3. Ridenour, CIM, 23.48; 4. Tarango, SC, 23.50; 5. Stapp, COL, 23.59.

400m dash: 1. Wren, SC, 50.72; 2. Wright, LAK, 52.47; 3. Conard, WC, 52.68; 4. Aleman, SC, 53.21; 5. Winner, ULY, 53.41.

800m run:1. Hayes, SC, 2:02.26; 2. Eckert, HUG, 2:02.30; 3. Zimmerman, OAK, 2:10.41; 4. Voss, COL, 2:10.65; 5. Macias, CIM, 2:12.30.

1600m run:1. Thomas, SC, 4:21.73; 2. Francis, SC, 4:55.98; 3. Friess, HOX, 4:57.36; 4. Coon, GDL, 5:01.83; 5. Yott, HOI, 5:06.18.

3200m run:1. Thomas, SC, 9:59.84; 2. Francis, SC, 11:04.16; 3. Barrerra, SC, 11:24.67; 4. Coon, GDL, 11:26.62; 5. Friess, HOX, 11:29.50.

110m hurdles:1. Faurot, SC, 15.20; 2. Whalen, WC, 15.80; 3. Herrick, PHI, 15.87; 4. Aumiller, HOX, 16.59; 5. Burrows, HUG, 17.12.

300m hurdles: 1. Whalen, WC, 41.72; 2. Hemmert, OAK, 42.76; 3. Madrid, COL, 43.12; 4. Cure, GDL, 44.12; 5. Burrows, HUG, 44.27.

4X100 relay:1. Scott City (WInderlin, Tarango, Vulgamore, Faurot), 43.88; 2. Colby (Frahm, Stapp, Madrid, Schippers) 44.65; 3. Stanton County ( Gerard, Aleman, Berens, Puyear), 44.82; 4. Ulysses (Chavez, Galindo, Harland, Valdez), 44.96; 5. Cimarron (Marshall, Ridenour, Erives, McPhail), 45.04.

4X400m relay:1. Scott City (Wren, Winderlin, Tarango, Hayes), 3:28.90; 2. Stanton County (Berens, Barrera, Aleman, Puyear), 3:34.28; 3. Colby (Metcalf, Voss, Stapp, Schippers), 3:37.36; 4. Oakley (E. Abell, W. Abell, Hemmert, Zimmerman), 3:38.86; 5. Hugoton (Sanchez, Coziahr, Eckert, Burrows), 3:38.86.

4X800m relay:1. Scott City (Wren, Irwin, Apadaco, Hayes), 8:23.16; 2. Oakley (Abell, Cain, Hemmert, Zimmerman), 8:39.40; 3. Stanton County (Carrasco, Schmidt, Corrales, Barrera), 8:39.71; 4. Colby (Voss, McCarty, Rush, Metcalf), 8:42.70; 5. Lakin (Calvin, Garcia, Lovelady, Wright), 8:50.66.

Shot Put: 1. Slaven, COL, 48-07.00; 2. Kurth, COL, 47-06.00; 3. Sherwood, SC, 45-07.50; 4. Pedigo, HOI, 44-09.0; 5. Rosales, COL, 43-10.75.

Discus:1. Aleman, SC, 150-02; 2. Sherwood, SC, 136-03; 3. Obioha, HOX, 126-07; 4. Kenny, ULY, 126-02; 5. Panzer, LAK, 120-02.

Javelin: 1. Vulgamore, SC, 169-06; 2. Keetan, PHI, 153-11; 3. Slack, OAK, 143-09; 4. Slaven, COL, 139-10; 5. Haxton, HOI, 139-05.

High Jump: 1. Kennedy, HOX, 5-10.00; 2. Neal, GDL, 5-08.00; T-3. Rowe, DIG, 5-06.00; T-3. Watson, SUB, 5-06.00; 5. Sanderson, GDL, 5-06.00.

Pole Vault:1. Mendoza, ULY, 13-06.00; 2. Fautor, SC, 13-00.00; 3. Yager, SC, 13-0.00; 4. Porter, WC, 11-06.00; 5. Ball, HOI, 11-00.00.

Long Jump:1. Puyear, SC, 22-09.25; 2. Robinson, HOI, 21-01.25; 3. Marshall, CIM, 21-01.00; 4. Evans, SC, 21-00.00; 5. Aumiller, HOX, 19-11.25.

Triple Jump:1. Puyear, SC, 42-09.75; 2. Robinson, HOI, 42-09.00; 3. Friesen, SUB, 41-05.25; 4. Marshall, CIM, 4-05.25; 5. Ochoa, ULY, 40-03.74.

Girls team results

1. Phillipsburg (PHI), 91; 2. Hoisington (HOI), 70; 3. Cimarron(CIM), 66; 4. Scott City (SC), 63; 5. Colby(COL), 61; 6. Hoxie (HOX), 59; 7. Sublette (SUB), 48; 8. Atwood (ATW), 25; 9. Oakley (OAK), 21; 10. Ulysses (ULY), 13; 11. Hugoton (HUG), 12; 12. Dighton (DIG), 11; 13. Stanton County (SC), 10; 14. Goodland (GDL), 8.

Individual results (Top 5)

100m dash: 1. Greeson, SUB, 12.88; 2. Beach, PHI, 13.11; 3. Wilson, CIM, 13.35; 4. Nagel, ULY, 13.36; 5. Schneider, HOI, 13.51.

200m dash: 1. Greeson, SUB, 27.06; 2. Beach, PHI, 27.47; 3. Schemper, PHI, 27.65; 4. Nagel, ULY, 27.90; 5. Scheneider, 28.10.

400m dash:1. Babcock, PHI, 1:01.97; 2. Weathers, SC, 1:01.98; 3. Schemper, PHI, 1:03.00; 4. Campbell, HOX, 1:03.24; 5. Lamatsch, HOI, 1:03.40.

800m run:1. Bartlett, CIM, 2:29.29; 2. Cates, COL, 2:35.70; 3. Bartlett, CIM, 2:36.71; 4. McKenna, HOX, 2:36.76; 5. Vance, SC, 2:38.50.

1600m run: 1. Murdock, COL, 5:48.03; 2. Hawkins, SC, 5:48.36; 3. Peterson, SC, 5:51.44; 4. Allison, OAK, 5:54.09; 5. Clinesmith, CIM, 5:56.14.

3200m run:1. Hawkins, SC, 13:17.85; 2. Biermann, GDL, 13:19.85; 3. Murdock, COL, 13:19.87; 4. Peterson, SC, 13:33.26; 5. Clinesmith, CIM, 13:49.26.

100m hurdles: 1. Colson, HOI, 16.93; 2. Sanders, HOI, 17.09; 3. White, HOX, 17.63; 4. McCormick, SC, 17.85; 5. Johnson, HUG, 18.23.

300m hurdles:1. Colson, HOI, 50.65; 2. Foss, COL, 51.14; 3. Goode, HUG, 51.78; 4. Sanders, HOI, 51.99; 5. White, HOX, 53.22.

4X100 relay:1. Phillipsburg (Wood, Beach, Babcock, Schemper), 52.22; 2. Hoisington (Schmidt, Sanders, Schneider, Colson), 52.43; 3. Sublette (Unruh, Stoppel, Withers, Greeson), 53.65; 4. Atwood (Livas, Lankas, Singhateh, Mosley), 53.94; 5. Colby (Stapp, Shull, Castigliano, Jones), 54.29.

4X400m relay: 1. Scott City (Ayala, Holstein, McCormick, Weathers), 4:16.89; 2. Cimarron (Fugitt, Wilson, Ca. Bartlett, Cl. Bartlett), 4:20.84; 3. Philipsburg (Kenney, Hunnacutt, Wood, Babcock), 4:24.61; 4. Colby (Foss, Shll, Cates, Murdock), 4:25.99; 5. Hoxie (McKenna, White, Shamberger, Castle) 4:27.00.

4X800m relay: 1. Cimarron (Fugitt, Clinesmith, Ca. Bartlett, Cl. Bartlett), 10:08.80; 2. Scott City (Ayala, Vance, Wasinger, Weathers), 10:21.21; 3. Hoxie (McKenna, Dimas, Diercks, Shamberger), 10:31.25; 4. Colby (Cates, Foss, Schroeder, Stephens), 10:33.50; 5. Hugoton (T. McClure, M. McClure, Hagman, Duran), 11:24.12.

Shot Put:1. Babcock, PHI, 38-05.50; 2. Singhateh, ATW, 36-03.00; 3. Martinez, SUB, 35-00.25; 4. Booker, OAK, 34-06.50; 5. Albers, OAK, 33-03.00.

Discus:1. Balluch, HOX, 115-01; 2. Babcock, PHI, 110-01; 3. Roberts, DIG, 100-05; 4. Drohman, SC, 99-08; 5. Bojorquez, HUG, 98-08.

Javelin:1. Shields, COL, 111-10; 2. Babcock, PHI, 108-04; 3. Schmidt, HOI, 99-09; 4. Roberts, DIG, 96-10; 5. Reitcheck, HOX, 95-09.

High Jump:1. Lowrie, OAK, 5-00.00; 2. Keith, HOX, 5-00.00; 3. Unruh, SUB, 4-10.00; 4. Oglevie, ULY, 4-08.00; 5. Foss, COL, 4-08.00.

Pole Vault: 1. Schmidt, HOI, 10-00.00; 2. Kindscher, HOI, 9-06.00; 3. Finley, COL, 9-06.00; 4. Shapland, SC, 9-06.00; 5. Vulgamore, SC, 9-00.00.

Long Jump: 1. Lankas, ATW, 16-10.00; 2. Wilson, CIM, 16-08.00;3. Campbell, HOX, 16-06.50; 4. Wood, PHI, 16-05.75; 5. Greeson, SUB, 16-02.50.

Triple Jump:1. Wilson, CIM, 35-05.25; 2. Unruh, SUB, 33-11.75; 3. Campbell, HOX, 33-09.00; 4. Wood, PHI,32-08.25; 5. Mosley, ATW, 32-06.75.