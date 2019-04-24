AMARILLO TX —A short couple days after the women's tournament wrapped up, the Sooner Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships kicked off in Amarillo, Texas at the La Paloma Golf Club. After three long rounds of golf, the Central Christian College of Kansas men's golf team took home a sixth place finish out of the seven teams at the tournament to wrap up their 2018-2019 season.

After two rounds on day one, the Tigers found themselves in a tie for fifth place, on a day that included an outstanding second round by the Tigers. After scoring a 316 in round one, the Tigers came back out and took 20 strokes off their team total, closing out round two with a 296, good enough for the fourth best score in the second round. That improvement was good enough to place them in a tie with Mid America Christian University for fifth place. On the final day, however, MACU would make its way up to fourth place, with a final round score of 312 would end up landing the Tigers in sixth place with a tournament score of 924 in front of Oklahoma Panhandle State University with 1106, and just behind Southwestern Christian University with a 911.

The Tigers were led by their two seniors, who have been a steadfast presence on the course for the Tigers over the course of the past four years. Collin Duckworth finished with the eighth best individual score of the tournament with a 218 (75, 71, 72), and fellow senior Lowell Stephens followed him with a score of 232 (79, 71, 82). Freshman Fisher Kautsch showed his potential for the next three years to come, as he finished with a score of 234 (80, 80, 74), right behind the two senior leaders. Following Kautsch were juniors Trehern McGill and Matt Rettinger. McGill shot a 244 (82, 78, 84) for the tournament, and Rettinger finished with a 254 (85, 76, 93).

Tigers Head Coach Kyle Moody had this to say on his team's final outing of the season. "I am very pleased with the way we played overall during the tournament. I'm especially proud of Collin's performance, as he finished seventh overall in the conference. He and Lowell will finish their careers as two of the most prolific golfers in school history. Juniors Trehern and Matt showed flashes of great play, especially in round two. Fisher played well, and as we look to next year, he has positioned himself to be the leader on the team with Collin and Lowell both graduating."