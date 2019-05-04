KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hayden combined solid pitching from juniors Trent Moran and Andrew Schmidtlein with timely, aggressive offense to produce a 6-2 win over perennial state power Seaman on Saturday morning at Kauffman Stadium in the High School Baseball Classic.

Moran and Schmidtlein combined to limit the defending Class 5A state champions to just two hits, while the Wildcats (11-8) took control early, with all of their six runs coming in the first four innings.

"We've been making progress all year, I think," Hayden coach Bill Arnold said. "I'm happy with them. We were a young team and they've kind of stuck to their guns a little bit and we're not making the dumb mistakes we were earlier in the year.

"We've played a couple of pretty good, clean games back to back now."

Moran did not allow a hit through 4 2/3 innings before Seaman senior Sam Payne singled to score senior Trent Cox, who walked. Senior Brock Hillebert followed with a triple to score Payne.

Moran knew he had a no-hitter going into the fifth and was enjoying the moment before tiring a bit in that inning.

"It was pretty fun," Moran said. "My arm got tired, but a little more stretching before the game and I would have been good.

"I had a lot of help from my teammates getting to the ball and everything. We did pretty good."

Schmidtlein came on in relief after Hillebert's triple and did not allow a hit the rest of the way, walking one batter and hitting one.

Skyler Specht, the Wildcats' sophomore shortstop, provided a spark for the Hayden at the plate, doubling and scoring in the first, beating out an infield single that got two runs home in the second and knocked in two more runs in the fourth on another infield hit. He scored the third run in the inning on Schmidltlein's triple.

"Just kind of hit them were they ain't and hope for the best and run it out," Specht said.

Hunter Vondenkamp had a pair of singles for the Wildcats, while Parker Jones had a double and hit the ball hard on all four of his plate appearances. Senior Conner McGehee reached base three times, including a single, and scored twice.

Both pitchers benefited from Hayden's defense, with the Wildcats playing error-free baseball on the day.

"As long as we got runs and played great defense we were going to win the game," Specht said. "We got off to a slow start (this season), but we came around and we're playing great baseball right now and we're going to finish the year off strong heading to regionals."

Seaman (14-5) not only struggled at the plate, but also made a couple of fielding miscues that helped fuel big Hayden innings.

"A pretty disappointing performance on our part today, to be quite honest," Seaman coach Steve Bushnell said. "Two hits isn't going to win you any games and we didn't make some plays early in the game that led to some opportunities and they took advantage of every chance they got early in the game.

"I'm just disappointed that we didn't come out with more energy and have a purpose to play after a good doubleheader (split) with (Washburn) Rural last night."

Hayden will play Seaman again on Tuesday, with a single game at Seaman scheduled for 5 p.m.

HAYDEN 6, SEAMAN 2

Hayden;120;300;0;—;6;10;0

Seaman;000;020;0;—;2;2;2

Moran, Schmidtlein (5) and Strecker. Jepson, J. Stuewe (5) and Vawter. W — Moran. L — Jepson. 2B — Hayden: Specht, Jones. 3B — Hayden: Schmidtlein. Seaman: Hillebert.

Records — Hayden 11-8, Seaman 14-5.