BOYS

100 METERS

Lambert, Smoky Valley;10.53

Sellers, Wichita West;10.65

Hawkins, Buhler;10.71

Johnson, Parsons;10.5

Vigil, Hutchinson;10.76

200 METERS

Lambert, Smoky Valley;21.6

Dudley, Wichita South;21.98

Tebb-Lolar, Blue Valley West;22.01p

Herman, Blue Valley Northwest;22.05p

Carolina, Olathe East;22.08p

400 METERS

Ramos, Leavenworth;48.98

Armstrong, Holcomb;49.25

Mosely, Wichita Heights;49.49

Starr, Free State;49.79

Wilson, Arkansas City;49.86

800 METERS

Robinson, Lansing;1:55.99

McDavitt, Andover;1:57.18

O'Brien, Halstead;1:57.18

Wilcox, Blue Valley;1:57.72

Splechter, Yates Center;1:58.56

1,600 METERS

Splechter, Yates Center;4:18.99

Hazen, Aquinas;4:21.38

Thomas, Scott City;4:21.73

Pearce, Kingman;4:21.88

Ecord, Maize;4:22.63

Robinson, Leavenworth;4:22.63

3,200 METERS

Hazen, Aquinas;9:22.60

Molina, SM North;9:23.40

Marshall, Aquinas;9:23.44

Higgerson, Aquinas;9:24.91

Cochran, Gardner-Edgerton;9:26.25

110-METER HURDLES

Crough, Hutchinson;14.27

Montgomery, Wichita West;14.28

Ochoa, Newton;14.50

Mull, Winfield;14.64

Roudybush, Wamego;14.70

300-METER HURDLES

Lambert, Smoky Valley;38.45

Crough, Hutchinson;38.94

Marvin, Carroll;39.22

Lansdowne, Manhattan;39.32

Petz, Cheney;39.47

400-METER RELAY

Gardner-Edgerton;42.66p

Olathe East;42.77

Hutchinson;42.85

Blue Valley West;42.86

Wichita West;43.03

1,600-METER RELAY

Gardner-Edgerton;3:24.16

Olathe Northwest;3:25.35

Olathe West;3:26.00

Andover;3:26.06

Wichita Heights;3:26.27

3,200-METER RELAY

Olathe Northwest;7:58.84

DeSoto;7:59.56

Olathe East;8:03.66

Scott City;8:04.14

Andover;8:07.61

HIGH JUMP

Wilson, Sterling;6-11

Hentzen, Labette County;6-101/2

Palen, Beloit-St. John's;6-101/4

Williams, Gardner-Edgerton;6-9

Grill, Maize;6-8

Jones, Nickerson;6-8

LONG JUMP

Puyear, Stanton County;23-71/2

Macklin, SM South;23-63/4

Benson, Lansing;23-21/4

Harvey, Campus;23-2

Anderson, Olathe West;23-13/4

TRIPLE JUMP

Taylor, SM Northwest;47-1

McKelvey, Gardner-Edgerton;46-7

Reed, Santa Fe Trail;46-1

Porter, Bonner Springs;45-9

Puyear, Stanton County;45-1/2

POLE VAULT

Faurot, Scott City;16-3

Hull, Carroll;15-6

Simon, Carroll;15-6

Meyer, Andale;14-9

McPhail, Andale;14-7

SHOT PUT

Shaw, Hillsboro;64-1

Sample, Tonganoxie;58-111/2

Beebe, Piper;58-21/4

Fairchild, Andale;56-6

Peterson, Newton;55-23/4

DISCUS

Everett, Winfield;185-4

Shaw, Hillsboro;176-7

Poitier, Miege;172-9

Steinlage, Centralia;172-7

Poitier, Miege;172-4

JAVELIN

Hankins, Manhattan;210-10

Patterson, Cheney;205-1

Richmond, Paola;198-10

Jones, Nickerson;193-0

Bach, Northern Valley;191-10

GIRLS

100 METERS

Anderson, Newton;11.89

Blake, Leavenworth;12.06

Carlson, Council Grove;12.11

Ray, Shawnee Mission East;12.11

Wait, Gardner-Edgerton;12.14p

200 METERS

Ramos, Leavenworth;24.85

Ray, Shawnee Mission East;24.90

Blake, Leavenworth;25.11

Prim, SM West;25.40

Anderson, Newton;25.54

400 METERS

Blake, Leavenworth;57.16

Price, Riverton;57.82

Nordhus, Carroll;57.98

Ramos, Leavenworth;58.02

Robinson, St. James Academy;58.53

800 METERS

Moore, St. James Academy;2:16.09

Robinson, St. James Academy;2:16.31

Shufelberger, Washburn Rural;2:17.97

Kemp, Mill Valley;2:19.23

Henry, Blue Valley Northwest;2:19.33

1,600 METERS

Mayfield, Manhattan;4:58.93

Murrow, St. James Academy;5:02.97

Shufelberger, Washburn Rural;5:04.78

Kemp, Mill Valley;5:07.07

Kasunic, Shawnee Mission North;5:09.80

3,200 METERS

Mayfield, Manhattan;10:36.00

Murrow, St. James Academy;10:46.85

Shufelberger, Washburn Rural;10:56.54

Chu, Blue Valley West;11:01.61

Kasunic, SM North;11:02.18

100-METER HURDLES

Ruddle, McPherson;14.44

Remsberg, Newton;14.51

Newman, Junction City;14.64

McKie, Olathe North;14.95

Nordhus, Carroll;14.99

Peters, Smoky Valley;14.99

300-METER HURDLES

Nordhus, Carroll;43.75

Remsberg, Newton;44.62

Gleason, Kinsley;44.71

Needham, Cheney;44.87

Butterfield, Shawnee Heights;45.45

400-METER RELAY

Gardner-Edgerton;49.17p

Leavenworth;49.21

Lawrence;49.35p

Blue Valley;49.52

Piper;49.60

1,600-METER RELAY

Leavenworth;4:02.44

St. James Academy;4:03.39

Lawrence;4:05.37

Andover Central;4:06.77p

Shawnee Mission West;4:07.51

3,200-METER RELAY

Mill Valley;9:32.36

St. James Academy;9:48.58

Blue Valley Southwest;9:49.62

Olathe North;9:55.11

Manhattan;9:58.83

HIGH JUMP

Righter, Olathe Northwest;5-10

Hart, Rolla;5-7

Robinson, Pittsburg;5-61/4

Amsink, Circle;5-6

Stauffer, Thunder Ridge;5-6

LONG JUMP

Righter, Olathe Northwest;19-5

McWashington, Olathe Northwest;18-111/2

Turner, Pittsburg;18-5

Butterfield, Shawnee Heights;18-4

Childress, Free State;18-31/2

TRIPLE JUMP

Childress, Free State;40-9

McWashington, Olathe Northwest;39-21/2

Turner, Pittsburg;38-7

Okoro, Dodge City;38-51/4

Hammonds, Leavenworth;38-1/2

POLE VAULT

Peters, Smoky Valley;12-6

Eck, Andale;12-0

Hickerson, Lawrence;12-0

Wait, Gardner-Edgerton;12-0

Cates, Andale;11-8

SHOT PUT

Rhodes, Augusta;45-2

Wait, Gardner-Edgerton;43-43/4

Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central;43-41/2

Hackerott, Goddard;43-3/4

Burton, Riley County;42-31/2

DISCUS

Burton, Riley County;145-10

Thompson, Sedgwick;137-8

Fairchild, Andale;135-7

Anderson, Andale;134-1

Rhodes, Augusta;133-10

JAVELIN

Lueger, Centralia;157-2

Fairchild, Andale;154-9

Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central;146-2

Kurtz, Baldwin;141-4

Farrington, Blue Valley North;140-7

