For the first time since 2010, the Butler baseball team has won a conference championship.

The Grizzlies finish the regular season on an 11-game winning streak with 10 straight conference victories. Butler came from two games back with three games to go as Butler swept Garden City in two different doubleheaders - one in Garden City on Thursday and another at home on Saturday.

At the same time, Hutchinson split a four-game series with Cloud, allowing Butler to tie the Blue Dragons to share the 2019 Jayhawk West title.

Butler last won a conference title in 2010, when the Grizzlies shared the pennant with Seward County.

Butler will be the No. 2 seed out of the West in the upcoming Region VI Playoffs. The Grizzlies will face Neosho County, which is the Jayhawk East's seventh seed. Games will be played Thursday and Friday at McDonald Stadium, with a game on Saturday if necessary in the best-of-three series.