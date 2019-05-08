CLAFLIN — The Canton-Galva girls powerlifting team was victorious in the Class 2A state title last weekend at Claflin.

Jayci Mastre, Tia Moddelmog and Kaysha Unruh were both state champs after their performances.

Mastri squatted 255 pounds, breaking the state record. Moddelmog also had a record-breaking performance in the clean with 165. Taryn Norstrom squatted 300 pounds, which set a record in her division as well.

Here are the final results from Canton-Galva boys and girls :

Girls

Taryn Norstrom — 1st in bench, 1st in squat, 2nd in clean, 2nd in all-around.

Carissa Klatt — 3rd in bench, 4th in squat, 4th in all-around.

Jayci Mastre — 5th in bench, 1st in squat, 1st in clean, 1st in all-around.

Tia Moddelmog —2nd in bench, 1st in squat, 1st in clean, 1st in all-around.

Kaysha Unruh —2nd in bench, 1st in squat, 2nd in clean, 1st in all-around.

Maddie McHugh — 2nd in bench, 1st in squat, 5th in all-around.

Boys

Jay Nightingale — 5th in bench, 6th in squat, 7th in all-around.

Keaton Littrell — 10th in overall.

Nick Paerson — 4th in squat, 4th in clean.

Brayden Collins —8th in overall.

Tyler Rummel —10th in overall.

Landon Everett —3rd in bench.

Kinser Colgin — 5th in squat, 6th in all-around.

Xavier Westbrook — 5th in bench.

Cyler Johnson — 7th in all-around.

