EMPORIA — Shawnee Heights sophomore Shelby Butterfield was a three-event state placer last season as a freshman and is among the state leaders in multiple events this spring.

But that didn't make the T-Bird standout feel any more at ease heading into Friday's Class 5A regional meet at Welch Stadium.

"I was nervous before we even got on the bus,'' Butterfield said.

Nervous or not, however, Butterfield still came through with the type of performance Shawnee Heights coaches have come to expect, qualifying in all four of her events for next weekend's State Outdoor at Wichita.

"I just wanted to qualify, it didn't matter what place, one through four,'' Butterfield said.

Butterfield swept the hurdles titles, winning the 100-meter race in 15.25 seconds and the 300s in 47.29. She also ran a leg on the T-Birds' winning 1,600 relay team (4:13.29) and finished a close second in the long jump with a personal-record effort of 18 feet, 71/4 inches.

Butterfield teamed with junior Abi Ostenson, sophomore Emily Metzger and freshman Kali Henry in the 1,600 relay and was happy with her day.

"I PRed twice today, in the 100 hurdles and the long jump,'' she said.

Now Butterfield is looking forward to state and said she feels more comfortable after last year's experience.

"I know people on the team now,'' she said. "It's not fresh and new. I'm just comfortable now.

"My goal is to not get injured and just leave it on the track.''

Other city/area highlights:

• Shawnee Heights junior Davion Gardenhire swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes, winning the 100 in 10.56 seconds and coming back to win the 200 in 22.62. Gardenhire also ran a leg on Heights' 1,600 relay team, which finished third in 3:32.46.

The T-Birds also got a boys win from sophomore Aidan Hicks in the javelin (173-5) while junior Chase Eklund was second (164-9). Eklund also finished second in the shot put (49-9).

• In addition to Butterfield, Shawnee Heights junior Kylie Phillips was also a double individual winner as the T-Birds finished second to host Emporia in the team standings. Phillips won the 1,600 in 5:36.33 and the 3,200 in 12:28.80.

The T-Birds went 1-2 in the 1,600, with senior Adrienne Johnson finishing second in 5:37.19.

• Seaman senior Megan Skoch was the regional champion in the girls 200 (27.18) and finished second in the 100 (12.62).

The Viking foursome of senior Riley Fisher, senior Hannah Gillespie, sophomore Tristan Fangman and sophomore Alexandria Carlow-Phillis won the girls 3,200 relay in 10:38.04.

• Topeka West's foursome of senior Alanna Walker, senior Sierra Jackson, senior Kiora Brooks and sophomore Amya Mallett won the girls 400 relay in 50.38.

• Emporia won the girls team championship by a 141-99 margin over Shawnee Heights, with the Spartans getting wins from junior Mya Tovar in the javelin (123-1), senior Elizabeth Schwerdtfeger in the triple jump (36-7) and senior Alexis Davies in the 400 (62.42).

The Spartan boys were second to DeSoto (134-96), with Emporia getting wins from senior Isaac Huber in the pole vault (12-0), junior Hayden Pauls in the shot put (49-101/4), senior Matthew East in the 110 hurdles (15.02), senior Rafael Vazquez in the 300 hurdles (40.20) and the team of senior Storm Dial, senior Spencer Stewart, senior Colton Bieker and junior Walter Landaverde in the 400 relay (44.03).

GIRLS

Team scores

Emporia 141, Shawnee Heights 99, DeSoto 86, Seaman 80, Lansing 52, Basehor-Linwood 48, Bonner Springs 28, Topeka West 23.

Individual results

High jump —1. Zydlo, BL, 5-2; 2. Dusselier, BL, 5-0; 3. Cooper, Emp, 5-0; 4. Fairbanks, Lan, 4-10.

Long jump -- 1. Searls, DS, 18-73/4; 2. Butterfield, SH, 18-71/4; 3. Schwerdtfeger, Emp, 18-21/4; 4. Whetstone, BS, 17-7.

Triple jump —1. Schwerdtfeger, Emp, 36-7; 2. Whetstone, BS, 35-101/2; 3. Chapin, Sea, 35-31/4; 4. Davis, TW, 35-11/2.

Shot put —1. Fuhr, DS, 39-41/4; 2. Milleson, Emp, 37-113/4; 3. Martin, Lan, 37-63.4; 4. Lally, BL, 37-1.

Discus —1. Fuhr, DS, 125-6; 2. Russell, Sea, 112-0; 3. Beam, Sea, 109-7; 4. Lally, B-L, 108-1.

Javelin —1. Tovar, Emp, 123-1; 2. Negrete, Emp, 114-4; 3. Batista, Lan, 112-2; 4. Shaw, Emp, 110-9.

Pole vault —1. Oshel, SH, 9-0; 2. Walker, Emp, 9-0; 3. Baker, Lan, 9-0; 4. Pineda-Ortega, Sea, 8-0.

3,200 relay —1. Seaman (Fisher, Gillespie, Fangman, Carlow-Phillis, 10:38.04; 2. Lansing, 10:42.66; 3. DeSoto, 10:44.01; 4. Basehor-Linwood, 10:44.56.

100 hurdles —1. Butterfield, SH, 15.25; 2. Schwerdtfeger, Emp, 16.06; 3. Oshel, SH, 17.57; 4. Cooper, EMp, 17.96.

100 —1. Rodriguez, DS, 12.46; 2. Skoch, Sea, 12.62; 3. Bronson, Lan, 12.68; 4. Whetstone, BS, 12.73.

1,600 —1. Phillips, SH, 5:36.33; 2. Johnson, SH, 5:37.19; 3. Herron, BS, 5:41.72; McDaniel, DS, 5:46.51.

400 relay —1. Topeka West (Walker, Jackson, Brooks, Mallett), 50.38; 2. Lansing, 51.28; 3. Emporia, 51.40; 4. DeSoto, 51.62.

400 —1. Davies, Emp, 62.42; 2. Williams, Emp, 63.00; 3. Sannan, Sea, 63.27; 4. Zydlo, BL, 63.76.

300 hurdles —1. Butterfield, SH, 47.29; 2. Gomez, Sea, 50.85; 3. Cooper, Emp, 51.15; 4. Thomas, SH, 52.14.

800 —1. Ricks, DS, 2:31.82; 2. Wheeler, DS, 2:32.07; 3. West, Emp, 2:33.06; 4. Herron, BS, 2:33.40.

200 —1. Skoch, Sea, 27.18; 2. Davies, Emp, 27.54; 3. Searls, DS, 27.57; 4. Fairbanks, Lan, 27.58.

3,200 —1. Phillips, SH, 12:28.80; 2. Gutierrez, Emp, 12:37.22; 3. Bayless, Sea, 12:47.76; 4. Hobbs, SH, 12:55.70.

1,600 relay —1. Shawnee Heights (Ostenson, Metzger, Butterfield, Henry), 4:13.29; 2. Basehor-Linwood, 4:14.15; 3. Emporia, 4:14.89; 4. Topeka West, 4:22.35.

BOYS

Team scores

DeSoto 134, Emporia 96, Lansing 88.5, Shawnee Heights 78, Bonner Springs 51, Seaman 44, Basehor-Linwood 35.5, Topeka West 31.

Individual results

Pole vault —1. Huber, Emp, 12-0; 2. Telfer, Emp, 12-0; 3. Maisberger, SH, 12-0; 4. Stewart, Emp, 11-6.

Shot put —1. Pauls, Emp, 49-101/4; 2. Eklund, SH, 49-9; 3. Krone, BS, 46-91/4; 4. Searcy, DS, 45-71/4.

Discus —1. Friesen, BL, 141-4; 2. Searcy, DS, 137-2; 3. Krone, BS, 130-7; 4. Lute, BS, 130-0.

Javelin —1. Hicks, SH, 173-5; 2. Eklund, SH, 164-9; 3. Krone, BS, 163-7; 4. Mendoza, SH, 161-3.

High jump —1. Flynn, DS, 6-2; 2. McBride, BL, 6-2; 3. Worcester, Sea, 6-0; 4. Patrick, Lan, 6-0.

Long jump —1. Benson, Lan, 23-9; 2. Porter, BS, 22-41/4; 3. Flynn, DS, 21-101/4; 4. Hawkins, TW, 21-4.

Triple jump —1. Porter, BS, 45-3/4; 2. Huff, Lan, 44-93/4; 3. Flynn, DS, 44-2; 4. Hawkins, TW, 42-83/4.

3,200 relay —1. DeSoto (K. Sturdy, Hudelson, C. Sturdy, Hubert), 8:28.87; 2. Lansing, 8:2915; 3. Seaman, 8:29.34; 4. Basehor-Linwood, 8:29.91.

110 hurdles —1. East, Emp, 15.02; 2. Searcy, DS, 15.07; 3. Vasquez, Emp, 15.09; 4. Wendling, Emp, 15.74.

1,600 —1. Hubert, DS, 4:28.92; 2. Neidig, Lan, 4:32.00; 3. Pope, Sea, 4:32.31; 4. Robinson, Lan, 4:32.36.

100 —1. Gardenhire, SH, 10.56; 2. Benson, Lan, 10.62; 3. Patterson, Sea, 10.79; 4. Beard, TW, 10.88.

400 relay —1. Emporia (Dial, Stewart, Bieker, Landaverde), 44.03; . Topeka West, 44.06; 3. Lansing, 44.48; 4. Bonner Springs, 45.16.

400 —1. Hudelson, DS, 50.67; 2. Golder, SH, 50.96; 3. Henderson, DS, 52.05; 4. Arnold, SH, 52.47.

300 hurdles —1. Vasquez, Emp, 40.20; 2. Searcy, DS, 40.67; 3. East, Emp, 40.72; 4. Tinnel, Lan, 41.78.

800 —1. Robinson, Lan, 1:58.50; 2. Neidig, Lan, 2:03.10; 3. K. Sturdy, DS, 2:04.29; 4. Culver, DS, 2:04.29.

200 —1. Gardenhire, SH, 22.62; 2. Beard, TW, 22.98; 3. Patterson, Sea, 23.25; 4. Ford, BL, 23.48.

3,200 -- 1. Hubert, DS, 10:02.16; 2. C. Sturdy, DS, 10:03.04; 3. Pope, Sea, 10:04.41; 4. True, Emp, 10:07.06.

1,600 relay -- 1. DeSoto (K. Sturdy, Henderson, B. Hudelson, G. Hudelson), 3:27.29; 2. Emporia, 3:28.00; 3. Shawnee Heights, 3:32.46. 4. Lansing, 3:32.60.