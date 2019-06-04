DODGE CITY — The Hays Larks picked up a weather-shortened 7-1 victory over the Dodge City A’s on Monday at Dodge City.

The Larks (3-1) scored two runs in the fourth before plating five in the fifth. The game was called in the top of the sixth.

Justin Lee scored the Larks’ first run on a wild pitch and Mikey Gangwich came home on George Sutherland’s sacrifice fly.

In the top of the fifth, Drake Angeron hit a two-run home run, Lee had an RBI double, Wyatt Divis had an RBI single and Hernan Yanez drew a bases-loaded walk.

Lee finished with three hits while Sutherland and Matt Cavanagh had two hits each.

Divis earned the win on the mound, allowing a run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Larks will play host to Dodge City at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Larks Park.