TORONTO — The home run sunk the Royals yet again in Toronto.

Scott Barlow allowed a walk-off home run to Danny Jansen in the bottom of the ninth as the Royals fell, 7-5, in front of an announced 24,906 at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

Royals catcher Martin Maldonado hit his second home run of the series, while Hunter Dozier and Lucas Duda also drove in runs in the loss. Alex Gordon's sacrifice fly drove in the tying run in the ninth inning after the Royals had gone three innings without a run.

The Royals have two games remaining in Toronto to try to salvage a series split.

Royals starting pitcher Homer Bailey, a 33-year-old right-hander, got drafted out of high school and has spent 13 seasons in the majors. He's been around the block a time or two. Saturday, he got taken advantage of by a pair of whippersnappers.

Earlier in his career, Bailey pitched against both Vladimir Guerrero and Craig Biggio. That duo combined for just one hit against Bailey. Well, their sons each took Bailey deep on Saturday.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. hit a third-inning home run to get the Blue Jays their first run of the day, while Cavan Biggio's first career grand slam completely swung the game in the fifth inning.

Bailey backed himself into a corner with a leadoff walk, a single and a two-out walk to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., to load the bases. Biggio, who had struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats, hit a 2-1 fastball out to straight-away center field.

With one swing he turned a three-run deficit into a one-run lead. It also knocked in as many runs (four) in one outing as Bailey had allowed in his past four starts combined.

Bailey finished the fifth inning, and relievers Jorge Lopez (two innings) and Jake Diekman (one inning) shut down the Blue Jays the rest of the way. They combined for three no-hit innings.

Trailing 5-4 in the ninth, Billy Hamilton hit a leadoff single for the Royals, advanced to second on Whit Merrifield's walk and third on a Nicky Lopez sacrifice bunt. With one out, Gordon lifted the first pitch he saw to center field for a sacrifice fly to tie the score 5-5.