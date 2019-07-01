The McPherson Pipeliners showed promise in a doubleheader matchup against the Wellington Heat. The Heat are the top leaders in the South-Central division and proved to be a tough opponent.

The Pipeliners won the first game 3-2, thanks to a stellar performance from starting pitcher, Memo Espinoza.

Espinoza pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and struck out eight. Daniel Arroyo's two-run homer highlighted the Pipeliners offense in the first game.

In game two, the Pipeliners struggled on the mound in a 7-5 loss. They outhit the Heat 10-5, but allowed 10 walks.

"Tonight was a great night," Pipeliners Head Coach Chris Dawson said. "We were able to come away with the win in the first game. That game was huge for division standings and getting to the postseason. The guys played great in game two. We just failed to get the hit that would allow us to score more runs. Overall, I was very happy with tonight."

Austin Jentzsch pitched three innings. He gave up six runs, walked five and allowed three hits.

A new addition, Tyson Cheatham hit a home run in his hitting debut for the Pipeliners.

"I'm really excited to be in McPherson. It felt great to hit a home run in my first at-bat," Cheatham said.

Sunday's games bring the Pipeliner's division record to 7-9 and their overall record to 9-16. The Pipeliners are back at home for Monday's game against the Park City Rangers.