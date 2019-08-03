In the coming months, The Topeka Capital-Journal plans to feature updates on several individuals from the sports world who got their start in the Topeka area and went on to become successful in various endeavors. This week, we catch up with former Highland Park basketball star Jahmal McMurray, who recently finished his college career with SMU.

*****

Since leading Highland Park to back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2013 and '14, Jahmal McMurray's basketball career has taken him to Wichita, Tampa, Fla., and Dallas.

Now the former Scot All-Stater, after finishing up a stellar career for SMU in March, is eyeing a professional career and looking forward to seeing where his next step takes him.

"I definitely believe I'm going to land somewhere," said McMurray during a recent trip back to Topeka to play in the Sunflower State Games. "I've just been working out between Dallas, here in Kansas and in Houston, playing in pro-ams and staying ready."

McMurray, a 6-foot guard, has the credentials to open up some doors.

After scoring 1,155 points with 202 3-pointers at Highland Park, McMurray spent a year at Sunrise Academy in Wichita before playing Division I basketball at South Florida and then SMU.

McMurray scored 1,465 points with 246 3s in just over three seasons at the D-I level, capping his college career with an 18.1-point average and 101 3-pointers as a senior for the Mustangs. McMurray, who earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors, averaged 16.3 points for his career.

McMurray will take part in a camp Aug. 9-11 for the G League, the NBA's official minor league basketball organization, in Chicago and is hopeful a solid performance there will lead to a pro contract.

"I got invited to the G League Invitational, and only 50 players were invited, so it's a pretty exclusive camp and as long as I just play my game and do what I do, I'm sure I'll land with somebody when I get done with that on the 11th," McMurray said.

Another option would be to pursue a pro career internationally.

"They've got the G League and all the overseas stuff and my agent's been working for me both ways, so I think I'm going to have something lined up as soon as I get done with the camp," he said. "I'm just waiting to see what comes through with that camp. I may have a chance to get picked up there and that's what we're banking on.

"Sometimes I still don't believe that I'm done being an amateur basketball player, but it's starting to hit home most definitely. I'm starting to feel it as we get into August, knowing that's decision-making time. August is going to be really big, extremely big for me, so that's what I've been working on right now and staying ready for."

McMurray is eager to get started in professional basketball, but no matter what the future holds he is happy with what he's been able to accomplish.

"I'm a blessed individual, man," he said. "I came a long way and I feel like my college career went very well. There's definitely areas I could have gotten better in, could have done a lot of stuff better, but as far as I'm concerned I feel like I did my duty and I did what I was supposed to do for my family and myself.

"I feel really good about everything."