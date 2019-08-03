To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by fax: (785) 295-1230 or email at jrouse@cjonline.com. View the complete calendar online.

AUGUST

3 — Dove Hunters “50” Warm Up, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

3 — Capital City Friends of NRA Banquet, Kansas Expocentre’s Ag Hall. 5 p.m. social hour, dinner at 6:30 p.m. Live auction, games, cash bar, limited-edition firearms and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Frank Miles at 785-250-7017 or go to http://www.friendsofnra.org/.

3 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

3-4 — Topeka Bowhunters Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m., S.E. 37th and Ratner. Registration $12 per person. For more information, contact Gary at (785) 246-4033.

5 — KDWPT waterfowlers public information meeting, at the Ellis County Fairgrounds, 1344 Fairground Road in Hays. For more information, or to provide comments outside of the scheduled meeting times, contact KDWPT migratory game bird program manager Tom Bidrowski at 620-566-1465 or by email at tom.bidrowski@ks.gov.

6 — KDWPT waterfowlers public information meeting, at the Kansas Wetland Education Center, 592 N.E. K-156 highway in Great Bend. For more information, or to provide comments outside of the scheduled meeting times, contact KDWPT migratory game bird program manager Tom Bidrowski at 620-566-1465 or by email at tom.bidrowski@ks.gov.

7 — KDWPT waterfowlers public information meeting, at the Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th Street N in Wichita. For more information, or to provide comments outside of the scheduled meeting times, contact KDWPT migratory game bird program manager Tom Bidrowski at 620-566-1465 or by email at tom.bidrowski@ks.gov.

7 — Men’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

10 — Heroes on the Water Kansas chapter event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Clinton Lake Marina.

10 — 2019 Catfish Chasers Reed Chevrolet Classic, 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., St. Joseph, Mo. (Missouri River). Weigh-in at French Bottoms ramp. $15,000 guaranteed first-place prize, $500 guaranteed Big Fish. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at Civic Arena. $150 pre-entry if postmarked before Aug. 1; $175 after. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

10 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Kaw Lake. Takeoff/weigh-in at Sarge Creek Ramp. Entry fee $60 by Aug. 2, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

12 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

12 — KDWPT waterfowlers public information meeting, at the Kansas State University Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Avenue in Manhattan. For more information, or to provide comments outside of the scheduled meeting times, contact KDWPT migratory game bird program manager Tom Bidrowski at 620-566-1465 or by email at tom.bidrowski@ks.gov.

13 — KDWPT waterfowlers public information meeting, Lamplighter Inn, 4020 Parkview Drive in Pittsburg. For more information, or to provide comments outside of the scheduled meeting times, contact KDWPT migratory game bird program manager Tom Bidrowski at 620-566-1465 or by email at tom.bidrowski@ks.gov.

14 — KDWPT waterfowlers public information meeting, Cabela's, 10300 Cabela Drive in Kansas City, Kan. For more information, or to provide comments outside of the scheduled meeting times, contact KDWPT migratory game bird program manager Tom Bidrowski at 620-566-1465 or by email at tom.bidrowski@ks.gov.

15 — Ducks Unlimited Bring Back the Bottoms Tribute, Camp Aldrich in Claflin. Summer social begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and live auction. Tickets can be pre-ordered online at https://www.ducks.org or by calling Josh Williams at 785-443-4486, Mark Schlegel at 316-641-5093 or Curtis Wolf at 785-623-3189 by Aug. 14.

15 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Kansas City. Exact location to be determined.

17 — Ninth annual Sporting Clays for Kids, 8 to 11 a.m., Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, contact Chris at 785-250-5189.

17 — PBSS Flathead Club Tournament, all-day flathead-only event, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Missouri River at White Cloud. $110 entry fee, $400 added to pot. Extra $1,000 added for anyone who breaks club record of 89.79 pounds. For more info, contact Kyle Koehler at (785) 850-0355.

17-18 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D shoot, 1500 S. 1300 Road in Council Grove. Begins at 8 a.m., cards must be turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. For more info, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxo5pxbx/.

24-25 — Williamsport Classic 40-target 3D archery shoot, T.H.E. Archery Club, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration begins at 8 a.m., entry fee is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Course closes at 3 p.m. each day. Vendors with archery related products will be present over the weekend. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.org.

24-25 — Calamus Catfish Classic, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, check-in at Homestead Knolls Ramp. $5,000 guaranteed first-place prize, $250 entry fee if postmarked by Aug. 9; $300 after Aug. 14. Limited to 80 entries. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

25 — Ravenwood Rooster Warm-Up 100 2-Person Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

25 — Southern Kansas Bowhunters 3D Archery Class Shoot (for score), trickle start from 8 to 10 a.m., Anthony Gun Club, 3/4 mile west of K2/K14 highway on N.E. 30 Road, northern side of Anthony Lake. No crossbows, shoot fees $10 for adults, $5 for youth. Will include end-of-year drawing for prizes, enter drawing by coming to previous shoots. For more, contact John Elmore at (620) 842-5833.

SEPTEMBER

4 — Men’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

6-7 — Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply’s 17th Annual Wildlife Appreciation and Conservation Days, 2611 W. US-50 highway in Emporia.

7 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

7-8 — Catfish Chasers two-day tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Perry Reservoir. Check-in at south state park ramp, entry fee is $125 per day. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

9 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

13-14 — Justin Corbet Memorial Shoot, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. By registration only.

13-15 — Becoming an Outdoors Woman Workshop, Rock Springs 4-H Center in Junction City. Open to women ages 18 and older. Activities include geocaching, archery, dutch oven cooking, firearms shooting, fly fishing and more. Lodging, instruction, class supplies, use of equipment and seven meals included in $250 workshop fee. Register by Sept. 1 at http://www.ksoutdoors.com/Services/Education/Becoming-an-Outdoors-Woman/ and check out the BOW Facebook page, “Becoming An Outdoors Woman KANSAS.”

14 — 2019 Ducks Unlimited Catfish Tournament, John Redmond Reservoir. Check in at 7 a.m. at John Redmond Lake Boat Ramp, $50 entry per boat. Shore line division $25 per person. Big fish, Lucky Duck categories also available. Gun raffles, other raffles available. For more info, contact Bob Hammond at 620-203-0668 or Carol Harris at 913-645-4404.

14 — Heroes on the Water Kansas chapter event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Shawnee South Boat Dock.

14 — PBSS Flathead Club Tournament, any-cat night event, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the Missouri River at White Cloud. $110 entry fee, $400 added to pot. Extra $1,000 added for anyone who breaks club record of 89.79 pounds. For more info, contact Kyle Koehler at (785) 850-0355.

14 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Fort Gibson Lake. Takeoff/weigh-in at Toppers Ramp. Entry fee $60 by Sept. 6, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

19 — Topeka Ducks Unlimited banquet and live auction, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Ramada Hotel and Convention Center in downtown Topeka. Early-bird prices for tickets are $40 for a single person, $70 for a couple and $20 for Greenwings (youths) by Sept. 12. After that, tickets will be $50 for singles and $20 for Greenwings and can be purchased at the door.

21 — K-State Fishing Team Five-Fish Benefit Tournament, Wilson Reservoir and Melvern Reservoir. Pre-tournament meeting at 5 a.m. at Hell Creek Boat Ramp on Wilson, Eisenhower State Park boat ramp at Melvern; takeoff at 6 a.m, weigh-in at 2 p.m. Entry fee $150 per boat, 2 people per boat with exceptions for high school and youth anglers. Optional $20 per boat big bass sidepot. More information at http://www.ksufishingteam.com/ or contact Zach Vielhauer at 913-226-9013 or zachv@ksu.edu or Hunter French at 620-899-0413 or hfrench223@ksu.edu.

21 — Kansas Crappie Club Special Olympics Kansas benefit kayak tournament, sunrise to noon, Dragoon Creek. Takeoff/weigh-in at Carbolyn State Park Ramp. $20 entry fee, single-fish weigh-in.

21 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Atchison (Missouri River). Check-in at Atchison city ramp. $2,000 guaranteed first-place prize. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

21-22 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D shoot, 1500 S. 1300 Road in Council Grove. Begins at 8 a.m., cards must be turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. For more info, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxo5pxbx/.

22 — Mission 22 Fun Bird Dog Tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Muddy Creek Game Birds in Meriden. All profit to be donated to Mission 22 to help veterans and prevent suicides. For more information, contact 785-817-3937.

28-29 — Whitetail Warmup regular 40-target 3D shoot, T.H.E. Archery Club, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.org.

OCTOBER

2 — Men’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

5 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

6 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, lake picked in drawing, pre-entry required. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

12 — Heroes on the Water Kansas chapter event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Shawnee South Boat Dock.

12-13 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club State Championship, Lake Wister. Takeoff/weigh-in at Quarry Island Ramp. Entry fee $120 by Sept. 30, $160 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

14 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

2020

APRIL

17-19 — Ducks Unlimited Expo, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Daily admission to the 2020 Ducks Unlimited Expo is $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are admitted free. For exhibitor and sponsor information, contact Dana Barton at (901) 758-3858 or at dbarton@ducks.org.

