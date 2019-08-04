McPherson College athletics director, Andrew Ehling, has announced that Jesse "JT" Alexander will take over as the new head coach for Bulldog Track and Field. Alexander succeeds Robert Spies, who resigned in May to take another head coaching job.

Alexander has had three coaching stints since graduating from Augustana College (Illinois) in 2014. He spent a year at his alma mater where he helped the Vikings to a top five finish in the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships. Next he spent a year as an assistant coach at Cedar Falls High School in Iowa, working with the sprinters. During the 2016 season, Alexander helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish at the state track and field meet.

Following the spring of 2016, Alexander jumped back into the college ranks, landing an assistant coaching position in the KCAC at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth. His responsibilities with the Spires included coaching sprints, hurdles and jumps. During his tenure at USM, the Spire track and field program set 39 school records, had 165 All-KCAC performers, seven KCAC championships, 29 NAIA National Qualifiers, five All-Americans and one NAIA National Champion.

Alexander inherits Bulldog track and field programs that have experienced a fair amount of success in recent years. Both men's and women's teams won the KCAC Outdoor Championships in 2014. The men then followed up with conference championship runs at both indoor and outdoor meets in 2017, and another outdoor championship in 2018. In 2019, the Bulldogs qualified six individuals for NAIA Indoor Nationals in Brookings, South Dakota, and 14 for the national outdoor meet in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

"I'm thrilled to have JT join our staff as head track and field coach," Ehling said. "He's had a tremendous amount of success as a recruiter and skills coach in the KCAC and NAIA, while holding high standards in creating a positive culture. I'm excited to work alongside JT as he's earned the opportunity to run his own program."

Of the opportunity to coach the Bulldog track and field teams Alexander stated, "For starters, I would like to thank athletic director Andrew Ehling for giving me the opportunity to be a part of McPherson College. I'm very excited to join Bulldog Nation and continue to build off the strong tradition of track and field at MC. I also want to thank everyone at the University of Saint Mary for allowing me to do what I love over the last three year. I'll miss my time at USM and will always cherish the friendships and memories that were made there.

I'm very excited to get started with the team and Coach Clay. Coach Spies had a lot of success during his time here and we want to continue to build off of that, as we move forward with the program. There are a lot of excellent pieces in place, and I look forward to a very bright future of McPherson College track and field."

Alexander is in the process of making plans to relocate to the McPherson area. He will officially start his new duties on Aug. 5.