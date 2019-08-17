Former Shawnee Heights star Cierra Ceazer loves playing basketball, excelling at the high school, college and now professional level.

The United Kingdom, specifically Durham, England, has given Ceazer the opportunity to take that love to a whole new level.

After completing a standout Division I college career at Indiana State in 2016, Ceazer, who averaged a team-high 13.8 points as a senior, made her pro debut in Serbia before heading to England in the fall of '17.

It was there that Ceazer, now 26, found a situation that athletes in the United States can only dream of, with the 5-foot-10 guard playing college basketball for Durham University and professional basketball for the Durham Palatinates of the Women's British Basketball League at the same time.

"The eligibility is different there and you must be working on your master's to play for the university team there," Ceazer said. "I played for the university because I'm working on my master's degree in business management and then I also played for the pro team.

"We play our seasons simultaneously, so I'll have about two or three games a week. I'll play one with the university team and then one with the pro team."

The highlight of her 2017-18 season came in March 2018, when Ceazer scored the game-winning basket in an 84-83 win over Northumbria University to give Durham the British Universities and Colleges Sport national championship.

Ceazer, who scored 1,148 points in her college career at Grambling and Indiana State, suffered a setback in April 2018 when she severely injured her ankle. But after more than a year to rehab her injury and a stint on the Topeka West girls coaching staff during the 2018-19 season, Ceazer plans to head back to England next month.

"I got hurt in my last game of the season and pretty much shattered my ankle," Ceazer said. "I had a few ligament tears and bone bruises and fragments, and everything. I'm not quite 100 percent. I'm still working on rehabbing, because I actually just had surgery in June on it, so I had to start the whole process all over again.

"I've been training and trying to rehab and making sure I'm as close to 100 percent as a I can be."

Her injury did give Ceazer the chance to make her coaching debut as part of Dave Meseke's staff at Topeka West.

"I absolutely enjoyed coaching at T-West," Ceazer said. "It made me realize how different it is being on that side of things, but the other coaches and girls are really special and pushed me to become a better coach and player, as well.

"I have actually considered coaching after playing, but I still have aspirations to go to medical school. I'm going to play until the wheels fall off and see where my heart takes me after that."

For the time being, England is an ideal situation for Ceazer, both academically and athletically.

"It really is, and that's something I was hoping to do, because I had heard a couple of my other college teammates were doing that, so I was happy to get the opportunity to do that myself," she said. "I hadn't been (to England) before and it's pretty cool. I even got to travel to London for a couple of days.

"All I'm doing really, besides classes, is playing basketball and I love the sport and I'm just blessed to be able to play as long as I am."