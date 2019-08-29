EMMA BIGGS, SENIOR, SEAMAN

Biggs teamed with Sarah Latendresse to finish third in the city tournament in No. 1 doubles last fall, earning All-City recognition, and also finished third in doubles at the Centennial League meet, helping the Vikings finish third in the city and fourth in the league.

MARISOL BLAIR, SENIOR, HAYDEN

Blair returns for her senior season and could take over as the Wildcats No. 1 singles player with the graduation of four-time state champion Brooklyn Hunter. Blair advanced to the Class 4A state tournament last year after finishing fourth at regionals. Blair was 19-9 on the season.

SARAH LATENDRESSE, JUNIOR, SEAMAN

Latendresse and Biggs finished third in the city tournament in No. 1 doubles last season to earn All-City honors and also finished third in doubles at the Centennial League meet, helping the Vikings finish third in the city and fourth in the league.

ALLYSON MEIER, JUNIOR, HAYDEN

Meier teamed with Jenny Voegeli to post a seventh-place doubles finish in the 2018 4A state tournament, helping the Wildcats finish second as a team. Meier and Voegeli finished third at regionals and posted a 23-9 record on the season.

JENNY VOEGELI, JUNIOR, HAYDEN

Voegeli and Meier capped their 2018 season with a seventh-place doubles finish in the 4A state tournament, helping the Wildcats finish second as a team. Voegeli and Meier finished third at regionals and went 23-9 on the year.

SHERIDEN WICHMAN, SOPHOMORE, WASHBURN RURAL

Wichman was an All-City pick as a freshman after teaming with Lauren Pryor to earn the city title in No. 1 doubles. Wichman and Pryor were second in the Centennial League in doubles, took fourth at regionals and finished 11th in the 6A state tournament.