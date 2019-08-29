Seaman's girls tennis team turned in a solid 2018 season, posting a third-place finish in the city meet and taking fourth in the Centennial League.

But with five experienced returners back to lead the way, Mark Orozco's Vikings will be looking for much more this fall.

"I have very high hopes and the girls have some very high hopes," Orozco said. "The work they've put in over the summer has been tremendous, so we're counting on our experience and our hard work to get us there."

Seaman's returning cast includes seniors Emma Biggs and Emma Dowd, juniors Sarah Latendresse and Elise Schreiner and sophomores Grace Unruh and Olivet Shove.

The Vikings are also counting on a newcomer, Lauren Sweeney, to contribute immediately.

"We are deep, and to round out our top six is freshman Lauren Sweeney, who is going to surprise a lot of people," Orozco said. "She's going to step in and I see a lot of good things in the future for her, too.

"Our depth, even after the top six, allows us a little bit of room to maybe rest some people if we have to."

Orozco said the goal for his team is to make some noise in the four biggest tournaments of the season.

"The girls have set high goals for themselves — city, league, regionals — and they want to get in the top three at state," Orozco said. "That would be pretty good for our program."

Latendresse and Biggs earned All-City honors a year ago, placing third in doubles in both the city and Centennial League tournaments, while Dowd and Unruh placed second in No. 2 doubles in the city meet.

Latendresse, Biggs, Dowd and Schreiner have all qualified for the Class 5A state tournament in the past.

"We have some really positive girls and they are really anxious to see what's going to happen this year," Orozco said.

Washburn Rural is the defending city team champion and returns sophomore Sheriden Wichman, a city champ in No. 1 doubles as a freshman, as well as seniors Grace Bradbury and Halley Robinett, who won the city title in No. 2 doubles. Wichman could make the switch to singles this season.

Hayden graduated four-time 4A state singles champion Brooklyn Hunter, now at Nebraska-Kearney, but the Wildcats return juniors Allyson Meier and Jenny Voegeli, who finished seventh in doubles at state last fall to help Hayden finish second as a team.

Senior Marisol Blair was a state qualifier last season, while junior Rhea Calhoon finished second in No. 2 singles in last year's city meet.